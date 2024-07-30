Paris Olympic Games 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Clinch Bronze As India Bag Second Medal - In Pics

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
L to R on the podium, Turkey's Savval Ilayda Tarhan and Yususf Dikec, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, and India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Sarabjot Singh, left, speaks with media personnel as Manu Bhaker gestures after the duo won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker, left, celebrates with her coach after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker prepares to compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's coach, center, walks off after having a chat with Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh before the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.