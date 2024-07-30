Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Clinch Bronze As India Bag Second Medal - In Pics

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured India’s second medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic games on Tuesday, July 30 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. This also marked Manu Bhaker’s second medal in the ongoing Paris Games. Despite a slow start in the first series, the Indian pair shot their way to 8-2 after the fifth, and also held their nerve when it mattered to secure a comfortable victory.