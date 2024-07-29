Other Sports

Jaismine Lamboria Vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Round Of 32 Match

Paris Olympics 2024: Here are the live streaming details for the Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio Round of 32 boxing match

Jaismine Lambiria X @BFI_official
Jaismine Lamboria (left) beat Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiesr. Photo: X/ @BFI_official
info_icon

Pugilist Jaismine Lamboria of India is set to face Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the women's featherweight category, round of 32 at Paris Olympics 2024. The bout is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at the Stade Roland Garros. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Lamboria is a special boxer, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist brought back the 57kg quota that India was forced to surrender following Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure.

Parveen initially secured the 57kg quota after winning the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games but had to relinquish her spot at the Summer Games.

India's Zareen Nikhat, reacts after defeating Germany's Maxi Kloetzer, during women's 50kg at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/John Locher)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

BY PTI

The 22-year-old Lamboria is not first generation boxer, boxing is in her blood. Her great grandfather was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Whereas, Her grandfather Hon. Captain Chander Bhan lamboriya was a wrestler.

However, Petecio will be a tough challenge. The 32-year-old, who claimed silver at the Tokyo Olympics, is a battle-hardened boxer with a reputation for fierce and attacking boxing.

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxing Live Streaming Details

When to watch Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match?

Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match is scheduled at 9:24pm IST on Tuesday, July 30.

Where to watch Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  2. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  3. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  4. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  5. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  3. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
  4. Day In Pics: July 29, 2024
  5. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  2. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  4. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  5. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
US News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  4. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  5. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
World News
  1. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  2. Bangladesh Declares National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Protests; Internet Restored After 10-Day Shutdown
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Russia Train Derailment: 2 Dead As Passenger Train Derails After Collision With Truck; Over 100 Injured
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Nadal Loses First Set Against Djokovic; Indian Men's Archery Team 0-2 Turkiye After 2nd Set
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics