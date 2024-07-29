Jaismine Lamboria Vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Round Of 32 Match

Pugilist Jaismine Lamboria of India is set to face Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the women's featherweight category, round of 32 at Paris Olympics 2024. The bout is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at the Stade Roland Garros. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Lamboria is a special boxer, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist brought back the 57kg quota that India was forced to surrender following Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure.
Parveen initially secured the 57kg quota after winning the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games but had to relinquish her spot at the Summer Games.
The 22-year-old Lamboria is not first generation boxer, boxing is in her blood. Her great grandfather was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Whereas, Her grandfather Hon. Captain Chander Bhan lamboriya was a wrestler.
However, Petecio will be a tough challenge. The 32-year-old, who claimed silver at the Tokyo Olympics, is a battle-hardened boxer with a reputation for fierce and attacking boxing.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxing Live Streaming Details
When to watch Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match?
Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match is scheduled at 9:24pm IST on Tuesday, July 30.
Where to watch Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 32 boxing match?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.