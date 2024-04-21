Other Sports

WFI To Hold Fresh Trials For World Olympic Qualifiers After Men's Dismal Show In Bishkek

Out of 18 possible quota places, India have earned only four and all through women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat. The national federation will conduct trials in 14 categories in either last week of April or in the first week of May

File
Image used for representative purposes only. Photo: File
info_icon

Unhappy and concerned at Indian men's team's below par show at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Sunday decided to conduct fresh trials to pick Indian team for World Qualifiers which will be the last chance to secure quota places for the Paris Olympic Games. (More Sports News)

Out of 18 possible quota places, India have earned only four and all through women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat. The others who have earned quotas for the quadrennial extravaganza are Antim Panghal (53kg) Anshu Malik (57kg), Reetika (76kg).

File photo of India's Paris Olympics-qualified wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - X/United World Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat At Paris Olympics: 'Keeping Weight At 50kg For Four Months Will Be Tough'

BY PTI

There are still 14 categories left and winning at World Qualifiers, starting May 9 in Turkey, will be a tougher task compared Asian Qualifiers held in Bishkek.

The WFI will conduct trials in all these 14 categories -- two in women (68, 62) and six each in men's freestyle and Greco Roman styles in either last week of April or in the first week of May.

Wrestler Deepak Punia - null
Another Oops For Indian Wrestling: Punia, Sujeet Miss Asia Olympic Qualifiers Due To Delayed Arrival

BY PTI

"President Sanjay Singh discussed the performance with India's coaches and selection committee members and they are agreed that this performance was really below par and unacceptable. It has never happened that India have struggled to get a quota even in free style," said a source.

"It has been decided WFI will conduct trials in all 14 categories where quota has not been secured," added the source.

Asked if fresh trials will be conducted in categories where India have already locked or send the quota winners to Paris, the source said, "it will be decided later."

"Probably after the Turkey Qualifiers, a decision will be made on that," he added.

Such was the plight of the Greco Roman wrestlers that they even struggled to clear their respective first round bouts.

