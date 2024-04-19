Other Sports

Another Oops For Indian Wrestling: Punia, Sujeet Miss Asia Olympic Qualifiers Due To Delayed Arrival

The duo, accompanied by Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physio Shubham Gupta, were forced to sleep on the floor and had no access to proper food due to the rain-induced crisis in Dubai

Advertisement

Wrestler Deepak Punia
info_icon

In a huge setback for the Indian wrestling contingent at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, two of the country's best wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal, will miss the continental event as they could not report for the weigh-in on time as their flight arrived late in the Kyrgyzstan capital owing to bad weather in Dubai. (More Sports News)

While both Punia and Sujeet eventually managed to reach Bishkek after being stranded at the Dubai international airport due to incessant rain and flooding, they could not report for the mandatory weigh-in on time, according to sources.

The sources added that the organisers did not allow late weigh-in despite request from the Indian coaches.

Advertisement

Punia (86kg), who had come close to winning a medal at the Tokyo Games, and Sujeet (65kg), were on their way to Bishkek to participate in the Asia Olympic qualifiers — the second-last qualifying event for Paris Olympics — when a majority of the flights leaving Dubai got cancelled or delayed because of the flooding of the airport.

The duo, accompanied by Russian coach Kamal Malikov and physio Shubham Gupta, were forced to sleep on the floor and had no access to proper food due to the rain-induced crisis in Dubai.

Fans storm the ground after Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga victory - X/@bayer04_en
Week In Review, April 8-14: Leverkusen Win Bundesliga; Champions League Quarters See Close Games

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

"They were stuck at the Dubai airport since April 16 and it seems the chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics is slipping out of their hands as they are scheduled to compete tomorrow. They are not getting any flights to Bishkek. I am worried about them," Dayanand Kalakal, Sujeet's father, had told PTI on Thursday.

Punia and Sujeet were training in Dagestan, Russia from April 2 to 15 and decided to fly from Makachkala to Bishkek via Dubai.

The last chance to qualify for Paris will be World Qualifiers in Turkey in May.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      2. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: No Missile Attack In Iran, Says Iranian Space Agency; 3 Drones Destroyed Over Isfahan City
      3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
      4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Over 30% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura, MP So Far; PM Takes 'Basket Of Nepotism' Jibe At Cong
      5. Sports World LIVE: UAE Bowl First In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against Nepal
      6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
      7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
      8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny