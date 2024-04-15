Bayern Leverkusen have been in existence 120 years and yet the Bundesliga crown had eluded them. But this finally was the year when not just the teams in the German league but even the history could not defeat them as the side managed by Xabi Alonso went undefeated to clich the title. A resounding 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday helped them create history as they ended an 11-year reign of Bayern Munich at the top of the German football. Delighted fans stormed the ground making for remarkable pictures after the historic moment.