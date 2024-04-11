Tennis

Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting To Holger Rune In Second Round

Sumit Nagal won the second set, but eventually lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 against seventh seed Holger Rune after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes. Nagal had earlier become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay

AP
File photo of India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Putting up a brave fight, India's Sumit Nagal took a set off world number seven Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters, in Monte Carlo on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune's party by taking the second set after the second round match, which was suspended due to rain on Wednesday, resumed. However, he lost his serve twice in the final set.

The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up. He lost 3-6 6-3 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event. Nevertheless, it was a memorable tournament for him as he became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay.

Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal celebrates win over Matteo Arlandi in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. - X | Rolex Monte Carlos Masters
Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Beats Matteo Arnaldi, Becomes First Indian To Reach 2nd Round

Nagal had taken a set off the great Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open.

The 26-year-old Nagal dropped his serve in the second game of the final set to fall behind but broke back immediately and held his own serve to make it 2-2. However, he lost his serve again in the sixth game and the match was settled there.

At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first humbled the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to sail into the main draw of the tournament.

India's flagbearer in singles tennis, then, stunned Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden had lost their round of 16 men's doubles match to Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador on Wednesday. They lost 3-6 6-7 (6-8).

