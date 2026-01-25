Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Gauff Set For Stiff Test Against Czechia Ace

O
Outlook Sports Desk
A marquee matchup takes center stage at Margaret Court Arena as world No. 3 Coco Gauff faces the deceptively dangerous Karolina Muchova in the 2026 Australian Open fourth round. Gauff arrives battle-tested after a gritty three-set comeback against Hailey Baptiste, proving her "trust and accelerate" mantra works under pressure. Meanwhile, Muchova has been the picture of clinical efficiency, dropping just two games in her previous round. While Gauff holds a dominant 4–0 head-to-head record, never losing a set to the Czech, Muchova’s variety and all-court craftiness will pose a unique tactical puzzle. Catch all the real-time updates and live scores below.
LIVE UPDATES

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Start Time Update

The match has been rescheduled to start from 10:00AM now. Till then, follow our live coverage of the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul match.

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Start Time

The start time has been shifted to 9:40AM (IST) at the Margaret Court Arena.

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Head-To-Head

Coco Gauff holds a dominant 4–0 head-to-head record against Karolina Muchova heading into their 2026 Australian Open match. Perhaps most impressively, Gauff has won all eight sets they have played together.

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Welcome

Welcoming you all to the live coverage of Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the live updates, scores and more.

Published At:
