Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Gauff Set For Stiff Test Against Czechia Ace

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Start Time Update
The match has been rescheduled to start from 10:00AM now. Till then, follow our live coverage of the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul match.
Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Start Time
The start time has been shifted to 9:40AM (IST) at the Margaret Court Arena.
Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Head-To-Head
Coco Gauff holds a dominant 4–0 head-to-head record against Karolina Muchova heading into their 2026 Australian Open match. Perhaps most impressively, Gauff has won all eight sets they have played together.
Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Welcome
Welcoming you all to the live coverage of Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the live updates, scores and more.