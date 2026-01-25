Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: World No.1 Eyeing Spot In Quarter-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Tommy Paul, of United States during their men's quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The stage is set at Rod Laver Arena for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces American Tommy Paul in the 2026 Australian Open. Alcaraz enters this showdown in devastating form, fresh off his 100th Grand Slam victory and yet to drop a set this tournament. Standing in his way is the 19th-seeded Paul, a Melbourne specialist who has also stormed through the first week without losing a set. While Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 5–2, Paul’s flat, aggressive hard-court game has historically troubled the Spaniard, making this a pivotal hurdle in Alcaraz’s quest for a career Grand Slam. Catch all the real-time updates and live score here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jan 2026, 08:44:14 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: 1st Set |3-4 Shockingly, Carlos Alcaraz is behind in the first set by 3-4 and these are not good signs early on for the Spaniard.

25 Jan 2026, 08:25:49 am IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: 1st Set |1-2 The 1st set is underway at the Rod Laver Arena and Carlos Alcaraz is currently behind by 1-2 against Tommy Paul, an opponent he has beaten 5 times.