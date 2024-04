Sports

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Century Goes In Vain As CSK Beat MI By 20 Runs - In Pics

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the group-stage fixture of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the star performer for CSK as he picked up four wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century, MI failed to chase down the target of 206 runs, managing to score only 186 for six. Rohit's heroic effort of 105 runs off 63 deliveries, went in vain as he didn't get enough support from the other batters. Earlier, CSK's top-order batters Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played brilliant innings to help their team score 206/4. Dube remained unbeaten on 66 off 38 deliveries, while Gaikwad smashed a 40-ball 69, including five sixes, as the duo added 90 runs for the third wicket. MS Dhoni also played a quick cameo of 20 runs not out off just four balls.