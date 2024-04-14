Football

Bayer Leverkusen Win First Bundesliga Title; Xabi Alonso's Men End Bayern Domination

Bayer Leverkusen ended Bayern Munich's stranglehold on German football by sealing the 2023-24 Bundesliga title with five games to spare on Sunday (April 14, 2024). Xabi Alonso's side thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 and are yet to lose a game this season (29 games)

Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz calms down fans and security personnel as he celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal. Photo: David Inderlied/dpa via AP
Bayer Leverkusen sealed a maiden Bundesliga title in style as Florian Wirtz’s hat-trick wrapped up a comfortable 5-0 win over Werder Bremen. (More Football News)

Against a backdrop of expectation and cauldron of noise at the BayArena, Xabi Alonso’s side extended their unbeaten streak this season to 43 matches to end Bayern Munich’s run of 11 successive league titles.

Victor Boniface eased any nerves in the stadium with a 25th-minute penalty after Julian Malatin fouled Jonas Hofmann in the box, with referee Harm Osmers awarding the spot-kick following a VAR consultation.

Wave after wave of attack followed but Leverkusen were thwarted until Granit Xhaka curled home a left-foot strike from 25 yards on the hour to effectively end any hope of Bremen spoiling the party.

Wirtz, introduced on the stroke of half-time, then rifled high into the net from a similar distance midway through the second half and a brief pitch invasion followed when he bagged his second in the 83rd minute after going clean through on goal.

He had his treble with a fine finish, the last kick of the match which sparked another pitch invasion as Leverkusen got the victory they needed to guarantee the title with five matches left in the season.

