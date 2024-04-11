Sports

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By Three Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller - In Pics

Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging total of 196 for three thanks to Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out), who slammed impressive half-centuries and shared a 130-run partnership. In response, Gujarat Titans seemed to be struggling at 157 for six in 17.3 overs. However, Rashid Khan (24 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (22) managed to take the team home on the last delivery of the innings. Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with a 44-ball 72.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, third right, walks towards Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson after his team won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, left, and teammate Noor Ahmad celebrate their team's victory during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler dives to field the ball unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Some fans watch the game from a hot air balloon during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav jumps up to take the catch of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

IPL 2024: RR vs GT Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

