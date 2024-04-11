IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By Three Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller - In Pics

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, third right, walks towards Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson after his team won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, left, and teammate Noor Ahmad celebrate their team's victory during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler dives to field the ball unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Some fans watch the game from a hot air balloon during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav jumps up to take the catch of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.