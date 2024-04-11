Sports

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By Three Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller - In Pics

Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling three-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging total of 196 for three thanks to Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68 not out), who slammed impressive half-centuries and shared a 130-run partnership. In response, Gujarat Titans seemed to be struggling at 157 for six in 17.3 overs. However, Rashid Khan (24 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (22) managed to take the team home on the last delivery of the innings. Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with a 44-ball 72.