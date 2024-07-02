Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 And Sex: Condoms In City Of Love - What's The Story

Around 300,000 condoms to 14,250 athletes will be distributed to those residing at the Olympic Village

The lovely city of Paris is all set to host the Olympic Games 2024 that will kick-start from July 26 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. The event will also include the high-profile opening and closing ceremony. (More Sports News)

However, one such news from the city of Paris is that the current Emmanuel Macron government lifting ban on the physical relationship between athletes at the Games.

This was confirmed by the Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic Village, via an interview where he said the organisers of the 2024 Paris Games will provide 300,000 condoms to 14,250 athletes who will be residing at the Village.

“We are aiming to have 300,000 condoms here at the disposal of the athletes in the village. It’s a quantity that makes sure that everybody will have what they’re expecting and what they need," Michaud was quoted speaking to Sky News.

Paris Olympic Games 2024: A Look At All-Time Medal Tally And Where India Stands

“We wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable, so they can have some conversations, discussions, and to share their core values about sport," he added.

However this build-up comes as a role reversal to the Olympic policy that was set in 2020.

What Was The Policy In 2020 Tokyo Games?

During the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the condoms were distributed but the athletes were refrained from having any sexual intercourse due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To avoid the spread of the disease amongst the athletes and organisers, the residents of the Tokyo Olympic Village were restricted from having sex and were asked to keep a six-and-a-half foot gap amongst them, as per reports.

No Alcohol At Paris Olympics 2024

Laurent Michaud, the director of the Olympics Village has said that the athletes won't be allowed to booze.

“We have made a village club also, with a lounge, with a sports bar with Coca-Cola, no alcohol of course over there, but it’s going to be a great place, so they can actually share their moment and the environment here," he said.

However, he said the athletes can have champagne outside the village premises.

“No champagne in the village, of course, but they can have all the champagne they want in Paris.

As per a report in the Washington Post, the usage and handing out of condoms is not new to the Olympics. At the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, around 8.500 condoms were distributed to raise awareness around HIV and AIDS. The figure crossed to 70,000 during the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

At the Rio Olympic Games 2016, around 450,000 condoms were distributed amongst the athletes. The 2012 London Olympics saw 100,000 female condoms being distributed for the first time at the Village.

