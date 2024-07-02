Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: A Look At All-Time Medal Tally And Where India Stands

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off on July 26 in the iconic French capital of Paris

Photo - X/TonyEstanguet
The Paris 2024 Olympic medals. Photo - X/TonyEstanguet
info_icon

The grandest sporting event of the world, the Olympics, are just weeks away from us. (More Sports News)

Sportspersons toil all their life to just represent their countries in Olympics. Just being an Olympian is a massive achievement but then to go a step further and win a medal is the stuff of dreams of every single athlete who competes across sports.

Winning an Olympic medal is a herculean task. For a sportsperson an Olympic medal is a culmination of years of blood, sweat and tears. The value of an Olympic medal is such that for many top athletes just missing an Olympic medal is their biggest sporting achievement.

The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off on July 26 in the iconic French capital of Paris. This will be the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games that have been the definition of sports glory since 1896 when the first of such event took place in Athens, the capital of Greece.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and IOA Chief PT Usha with athletes during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 30, 2024. - PTI/Arun Sharma
Paris Olympics: Indian Contingent Given Ceremonial Send-Off With Best-Ever Medal Haul Hopes

BY Gaurav Thakur

All-Time Olympic Medal Tally

The Olympics medal tallies over the years have reflected the changing nature of world politics.

The Western powers of France, Great Britain and United States dominated the early Games but after World War 2 the world order changed. Now, the Cold War enemies United States and Soviet Union were the countries competing to come back with the best medal haul.

When Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, United States again started ruling Olympics.

The rise of China saw the Asian giant beat USA to be the best team in the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing but after that United States have been at the top.

Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States 1061 836 739 2636
2 Soviet Union 440 357 325 1122
3 Germany 285 326 363 974
4 Great Britain 285 315 315 915
5 China 262 199 173 634
6 France 226 258 280 764
7 Italy 217 188 213 618
8 Hungary 181 154 176 511
9 Russia 170 157 178 505
10 Japan 169 150 178 497
52 India 10 9 14 35

India's Olympic story moves alongside its hockey dominance. From 1928 to 1956, Indian hockey team won six straight gold medals. They won two more in 1964 and 1980. One this gold rush ended, it was a story of near misses.

Medals started trickling in the 1990s. The gold, however, refused to come until it came in 2008.

In 2008 the gold, first by an Indian individual, finally came from Abhinav Bindra's rifle. Again, India had to wait 12 years to finally see Neeraj Chopra become the first track and field athlete to bring gold for the country.

In total, India have won 35 Olympic medals. 10 of them are gold, 9 silver and 16 bronze. They are the 52nd best side in Summer Olympics medal tally.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign