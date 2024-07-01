Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Indian Contingent Given Ceremonial Send-Off With Best-Ever Medal Haul Hopes

IOA president PT Usha also announced a few firsts for the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics while showing confidence in the players to return with a historic medal haul

PTI/Arun Sharma
New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and IOA Chief PT Usha with athletes during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
info_icon

Paris Olympic bound Indian atheletes were given a dazzling ceremonial send-off by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday in an event in New Delhi where the playing kits for the competiton were also unveiled. (More Sports News)

IOA president PT Usha also announced a few firsts for the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics while showing confidence in the players to return with a historic medal haul.

"Firstly, we are establishing a full-fledged medical recovery centre at the Games village, ensuring our athletes have the best facilities for their physical, mental well being... For the first time, IOA will also give a participation allowance to the athletes and the coaching and support staff," the IOA chief announced.

"I am confident India will come back from Paris with its best showing in any Olympics," she added.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA Chief PT Usha during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics. - PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Hopeful Of India Bettering Its Medal Tally

BY PTI

The most decorated Indian athletes were in attendance at the event. Olympic medalist boxers MC Marykom, Vijender Singh, shooter Gagan Narang and weight-lifter Karnam Malleshwari were also felicitated in the event.

The event was also attended by the newly-appointed Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who both backed the Indian team to do well in Paris.

Mandaviya also showed confidence in the Paris-bound contingent to sustain "India’s growth trajectory in sports." He also said that the current government has been at the forefront of a movement to make India a "sporting powerhouse".

"I am hoping that our athletes will take us even higher on the medal table this time," said the sports minister.

Puri also wished the Indian contingent best of luck. Puri, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, also highlighted the support provided by Oil/Gas PSUs to the athletes. The union minister stated that 12 of the Paris bound athletes were with Indian Oil and five were with ONGC.

The kits for the Paris Games were also unveiled at the function.

Hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, shooters Shreyasi Singh and Anjum Moudgil donned the ceremonial dress. The playing kit was showcased by shooters Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Sandeep Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, wrester Reetika Hooda, hockey players Jugraj Singh and Krishan Pathak.

2024 Olympic Games hosted by Paris begin from July 26 and end on August 11.

