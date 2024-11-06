NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid Suspended For Three Games - Here's Why

Joel Embiid's shove of a member of the media will cost the Philadelphia 76ers centre three games. (More Sports News)
The NBA announced the three-game suspension on Tuesday for Embiid's confrontation with a newspaper columnist.
The ban will begin in the next game he is physically able to play. The 2022-23 league MVP has yet to play this season due to what the team is calling left knee management.
The altercation that led to the suspension occurred Saturday night in the locker room of Philadelphia's home arena after the 76ers' 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Embiid was angry with a piece written by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in which he questioned Embiid's professionalism and mentioned the seven-time All-Star's late brother and son.
Embiid shoved Hayes and threatened him while spewing profanity.
"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," NBA executive Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the suspension. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."
Without Embiid, the 76ers have started just 1-5.
There was some hope that Embiid would be able to make his debut Wednesday against the Clippers, but now the earliest he would be eligible to play would be next Tuesday against the New York Knicks.