Other Sports

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid Suspended For Three Games - Here's Why

The ban will begin in the next game he is physically able to play. The 2022-23 league MVP has yet to play this season due to what the team is calling left knee management

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Joel-Embiid
The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid three games.
info_icon

Joel Embiid's shove of a member of the media will cost the Philadelphia 76ers centre three games. (More Sports News)

The NBA announced the three-game suspension on Tuesday for Embiid's confrontation with a newspaper columnist.

The ban will begin in the next game he is physically able to play. The 2022-23 league MVP has yet to play this season due to what the team is calling left knee management.

The altercation that led to the suspension occurred Saturday night in the locker room of Philadelphia's home arena after the 76ers' 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid was angry with a piece written by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in which he questioned Embiid's professionalism and mentioned the seven-time All-Star's late brother and son.

Joel Embiid has been sidelined by a meniscus injury in his left knee - null
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers To Open Season Without Joel Embiid, Paul George

BY Stats Perform

Embiid shoved Hayes and threatened him while spewing profanity.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," NBA executive Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the suspension. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

Without Embiid, the 76ers have started just 1-5.

There was some hope that Embiid would be able to make his debut Wednesday against the Clippers, but now the earliest he would be eligible to play would be next Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Ball Tampering Controversy: David Warner Reignites Feud, Asks For Official Statement
  2. Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? Italian Cricketer Who Has Registered His Name For IPL Mega Auction 2025
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
Football News
  1. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics
  2. Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics
  3. UCL: 'One Game At A Time', Says Liverpool Boss Arne Slot After Win Over Bayer Leverkusen
  4. Inter Vs Arsenal: Declan Rice To Miss San Siro Trip As Gunners Welcome Back Martin Odegaard
  5. UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada
  2. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  3. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  4. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  5. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years
  3. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  4. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  5. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival