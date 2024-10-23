NBA: Philadelphia 76ers To Open Season Without Joel Embiid, Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to wait a little longer to display its new All-Star lineup after announcing Tuesday that Joel Embiid and Paul George will not play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. (More Sports News)
Embiid sat out the entire pre-season due to a sore left knee and is currently on an individualised rehab plan.
The 2022-23 NBA MVP will also be sidelined for Friday’s game at the Toronto Raptors before being re-evaluated. Philadelphia visits the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
George is also uncertain to play this week after sustaining a left knee bone bruise during the preseason.
The 76ers added George in the summer to join fellow All-Stars Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the roster.
George, a nine-time All-Star, will also be re-evaluated later this week.