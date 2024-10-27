The Los Angeles Lakers must continue to make Anthony Davis "the main focal point" of the team after he starred in their win over the Phoenix Suns. (More Sports News)
Those were the words of LeBron James after the Lakers recorded their first 2-0 start to an NBA season with a 123-116 triumph over the Suns on Friday.
Davis finished with 36 points, becoming the third player after Elgin Baylor and Jerry West to notch at least 35 points in consecutive games for the Lakers.
It has been an impressive start for Davis, who, at age 31, and in his sixth season with the Lakers, is looking to take the torch from James as the team's leading man.
James, who finished the game with 21 points and eight assists, expressed Davis' importance this season, particularly how he can be kept involved effectively for the duration of the game.
"It's very important that he's the main focal point for us every single night," James said.
"We know what he's going to do defensively, but offensively, we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game.
"And we've done that through two games."
It also marked a memorable game for Los Angeles coach JJ Redick, who became the first Lakers boss to win his first two games since Phil Jackson in 1999.
The Lakers hired Redick in the offseason with the expectation that he would bring knowledge of the game of basketball along with an ability to connect with players.
There were immediate sceptics of the hire, as Redick had never coached professionally, but Davis was quick to praise his coach and the game plan that led to the win.
“The game plan, the schemes that he had on both ends of the floor," Davis said.
"He trusts us, and we trust him as far as what he teaches us and what he wants us to do on the floor, on both ends, and it’s our job to go execute it.
“I think we were very prepared tonight. Like I said, we executed the game plan to a T.
"I’m not going to tell you the game plan because I know Minnesota will probably be watching this and figure out how to try to beat us next time.
"But our game plan was elite, and we executed it and were able to get the win.”