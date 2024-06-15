The Boston Celtics must "reassemble" after missing the chance to clinch the NBA Championship on Friday, says Jaylen Brown. (More Basketball News)
The Celtics headed into Game 4 on the road at the Dallas Mavericks looking to complete the sweep and seal their first title since 2008.
However, they were outplayed by their hosts, slumping to a 122-84 blowout loss to end their 10-match playoff winning run and leave them with work to do if they are to get over the finishing line.
The Celtics now head home with the opportunity to get the job done on Monday, and Brown has called upon his team-mates to bounce back from Friday's 38-point defeat.
"These are the moments that can make you or break you," Brown told reporters.
"We have to reassemble. We have to look at it and learn from it, and then we've got to embrace it and attack it.
"It's going to be hard to do what we're trying to do. We didn't expect anything to be easy, but it's no reason to lose our head."
Dallas dominated from start to finish in Game 3, holding an 11-point lead just nine minutes into the contest and never looking back as they stamped out any hopes of a Boston comeback.
Brown praised the Mavericks for their response to losing the first three games of the series, saying: "Give credit to Dallas.
"I think they played hard physically, and then they dominated the glass. I think that was the key that put a lot of pressure on us.
"And then we didn't make shots tonight, and I think that's where, you know, we allowed them to play free, once we get them multiple opportunities to make shots, and then also we didn't hit shots on the other end.
"We're going to look at the film and see where we can get better, and then go from there."