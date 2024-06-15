Other Sports

Mavericks 122-84 Celtics, NBA Finals: Dallas Roll Past Boston To Avoid Sweep

Dallas Mavericks forced the series back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday night, with top performances from Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
info_icon

Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in a dominant first half and the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 122-84 rout of the Boston Celtics to avoid a sweep in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. (More Basketball News)

Kyrie Irving added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored all 15 of his in the fourth quarter for the Mavericks, who forced the series back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday night.

Jaylen Brown shoots over Tim Hardaway Jr. during Game 3 - null
NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship

BY Stats Perform

Dallas opened a 13-point lead after one quarter, were up 26 at halftime and led by as many as 38 in the third before both sides emptied their benches.

Dereck Lively had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavs, and connected on the first 3-pointer of his NBA career midway through the first quarter.

The 38-point final margin was the third-biggest ever in an NBA Finals game, behind only Chicago beating Utah 96-54 in 1998 and the Celtics beating the Lakers 131-92 in 2008.

Jayson Tatum scored 15 points and Sam Hauser had 14 for Boston, which had its franchise-record, 10-game postseason winning streak snapped.

The Celtics shot 36.3 percent (29 for 80) from the field and were outrebounded 52-31.

The 35 points in the first half represented their lowest-scoring total in a half in Joe Mazzulla’s two seasons as coach. The 26-point deficit at halftime was Boston’s largest ever in an NBA Finals game.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Earthquake Hits Kerala's Thrissur; Delhi Heatwave To Continue
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  3. Hazaribagh Harmony: Ram Navami Flags Crafted by Muslims
  4. 8 Suspects, 48 Hours & Encounters: How Noida Police Nabbed Accused Persons After Shootout
  5. Prashant Kishor On Why He Criticises Former Colleague Nitish Kumar Now: 'Touched Modi's Feet...'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Actress Pashmina Roshan Recalls Being Depressed In The Past: Used To Just Sleep
  2. 'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer
  3. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
  4. Dalljiet Kaur Secures Stay Order From Nairobi City Court Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel
  5. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  2. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  3. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Highlights: NEP Fall One Run Short Of Historic Win In Unbelievable Finish
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Brazil's Hope Rest On Youngs, More Unknowns Than Knowns
World News
  1. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  3. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  5. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!