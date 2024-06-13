Other Sports

NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship

Boston Celtics took a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. Celtics could capture a record-breaking 18th NBA crown on Friday, when they are again on the road for Game 4 at American Airlines Center

Jaylen Brown shoots over Tim Hardaway Jr. during Game 3
info_icon

Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics had learned from past mistakes after they took another step towards clinching the NBA championship with Wednesday's Game 3 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. (More Basketball News)

Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics took a 3-0 lead in the series, holding off a late Dallas push to claim a 106-99 win.

They could now capture a record-breaking 18th NBA crown on Friday, when they are again on the road for Game 4 at American Airlines Center.

The Celtics were beaten NBA finalists against the Golden State Warriors two years ago and have also lost two Eastern Conference finals series in the last five seasons.

Brown thinks experiencing those near misses has made them stronger, saying: "Experience is the best teacher. 

"All year long we've been hearing about the Celtics in the past, for the last six to eight months, all we've been hearing is all the different shortcomings we've had in the past.

"This is a new team, you know what I mean? We've learned from those experiences. In these moments, you can see that we learned from it. We stepped up to the plate, and we found a way to win."

None of the previous 156 teams to face a 3-0 deficit have rallied to win an NBA playoff series, in any round.

Dallas gave themselves a chance of making a series of it when a 22-2 spurt pulled them within one point with three minutes and 37 seconds left.

However, a Brown putback was followed by a Derrick White 3-pointer and a Tatum dunk as the Celtics rediscovered their composure to pull clear once more.

Tatum is refusing to take his eye off the ball despite Boston now having four chances to clinch the title, saying: "Last year, when we were down 0-3 in the conference finals, we really felt like we were going to come back.

"We almost did. You know, we were my sprained ankle away from having a real shot, so we are not relaxing or anything like that. 

"You know, we're not even focusing on winning or Friday or whatever. However long it takes, that's our motto. That's what it's going to take, and nobody is trying to relax at all."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagpur: 5 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory; 3 Of Them Are Critical
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Reviews Recent Terror Attacks In J&K; NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS
  3. National Anthem Made Compulsory Across Schools In J-K
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Says AAP Govt Failed To Prevent Wastage Of Water
  5. J&K Terror Attacks: Modi Chairs Meeting With NSA, Reviews Security Situation
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup: Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  2. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
  3. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
  4. Who Will Golden Boot At UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane Or Cristiano Ronaldo?
  5. FIFPRO Launches Legal Claim Against FIFA Over Fixture Congestion, Club World Cup
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Reviews Recent Terror Attacks In J&K; NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know