NBA: Derrick White, Boston Celtics Agree To Four-Year, 125.9 Million Dollar Extension - Report

White agreed to a four-year, $125.9million contract extension with the Celtics on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Derrick White has agreed to a four-year, $125.9million extension to stay with the Boston Celtics.
Derrick White was instrumental to the Boston Celtics securing this season's NBA championship and is being rewarded. (More Basketball News)

White agreed to a four-year, $125.9million contract extension with the Celtics on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal includes a player option and marks a significant raise for White, whose last contract was a four-year, $70million extension signed back in 2020 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics acquired White, who turns 30 years old on Tuesday, from the Spurs at the 2022 trade deadline, and he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in each of his first full two seasons in Boston.

The fearless defender came up with a clutch hustle play late in the first half of the Celtics' series-clinching Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, diving on the floor to secure a loose ball and chipping a tooth in the process. He had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals in that victory as Boston captured its 18th NBA title.

White started all 19 games for the Celtics during their play-off run, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He led Boston with 65 made 3-pointers in the play-offs, shooting 40.4 per cent from beyond the arc.

This came after he shot 39.6 per cent on 3-pointers during the regular season, with averages of 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 boards in 73 games.

Armed with three-time All-NBA first-team selection Jayson Tatum, fellow All-Star and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and White, the defending champion Celtics enter the 2024-25 season as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, but the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to knock them off their perch after acquiring Paul George on Monday, and teaming him with 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

