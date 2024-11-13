Other Sports

NBA Cup: Joel Embiid Eyeing Back-To-Back Return Despite 'Tough' Philadelphia 76ers Return

Embiid made his first appearance in nine games on Tuesday due to the management of a left knee ailment stemming from the previous season and a three-match suspension

Joel Embiid made his return to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday
Joel Embiid said the first five minutes of his NBA return were "tough", but knows he will become more comfortable as he eases back in with the Philadelphia 76ers. (More Sports News)

Embiid made his first appearance in nine games on Tuesday due to the management of a left knee ailment stemming from the previous season and a three-match suspension. 

However, he was unable to stop the 76ers' rough start to the season, going down 111-99 in the NBA Cup to the New York Knicks to move to 2-8 for the season. 

Embiid looked understandably rusty in his 26-minute cameo, registering 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting from the field (but 8-for-8 from the free throw line), plus three rebounds, five assists and one block. 

"I felt OK," Embiid said afterward. "The first five minutes were rough, but I guess that’s what happens when you haven’t played in a while. I felt after that, I still should be rusty.

"That’s expected, but I thought overall, I felt pretty good health-wise. I think it’s just my trust in myself.

"I thought I was a little timid, so I stuck with a lot of jumpers just to get myself a little comfortable, but as the games go, and I’ll get back to myself, it’s going to be easier."

The first play of the game included Embiid throwing a perfect pass to Paul George for a layup, who cut baseline to get an easy look at the basket.

George had his best game as a Sixer, scoring 29 points on 10-for-19 shooting and 7-for-11 from deep with 10 rebounds as he and Embiid finally got on the floor together for the first time.

"It felt good," Embiid said of the pairing with George. "I thought tonight, he had a nice rhythm which we’re going to need him to keep doing.

"Like I said, my job is to try and make the game easy for all those guys.

"Setting screens and getting them open. Just try to make the game simple. Especially as I’m getting back and trying to feel more confident."

But up next for the 76ers, who find themselves 14th in the Eastern Conference, are the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Tuesday. 

Embiid has been on record saying he won't play in back-to-backs ever again in his career, but he stated that he will try to give it a go against the Cavs.

"I mean, I want to," Embiid said. "That’s up to those guys. I know I said I’ll never play back-to-backs, but I’m a troll so I’m sure at some point, I’ll play, but if I feel good.

"I feel good right now. We’re gonna see, but it’s up to them."

