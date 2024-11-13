Other Sports

NBA Cup: Stephen Curry Dominates Late As Warriors Edge Dallas Mavericks 120-117, Spoiling Klay Thompson's Return

Thompson finished with 22 points in an emotional return to Chase Center for the first time since he departed to join Dallas in July

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Stephen Curry NBA Cup
Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks acknowledges the crowd before their game tate Warriors at Chase Center on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
info_icon

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including Golden State's final 12, to rally the Warriors past Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game. (More Sports News)

Thompson finished with 22 points in an emotional return to Chase Center for the first time since he departed to join Dallas in July.

Luka Dončić started and had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists after the team decided his left groin strain was healthy to play once he went through his warmup routine.

The Warriors gifted captain hats to fans in a tribute to Thompson's tradition of taking his boat across the bay to games. Thompson embraced Curry shortly before tipoff and his 3-pointer gave Dallas a 110-105 lead before his old Splash Brother took over.

Curry shot 14 for 27 with five 3s and added nine assists and six rebounds, also sparking a 20-3 burst to begin the third quarter.

Dereck Lively II, questionable to play because of a sprained right shoulder, contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for Dallas, which committed 18 turnovers, leading to 21 Warriors points.

Golden State got 16 points from Jonathan Kuminga and 14 from Buddy Hield.

Curry fouled Thompson 15 seconds into the game and Thompson scored the initial two points of the contest at the free-throw line. But Thompson missed his initial two field-goal attempts before knocking down a 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter.

Knicks handle Embiid, struggling 76ers

OG Anunoby scored 24 points and the New York Knicks spoiled 76ers star Joel Embiid's season debut, beating Philadelphia 111-99 in the opener of NBA Cup group play for both teams.

The Thunder got back to winning ways - null
NBA: 'It Didn't Feel Special' – Gilgeous-Alexander Shrugs Off 40-point Haul

BY Stats Perform

Embiid was rusty in his first action since winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10. He finished with 13 points on 2 of 11 from the field with three rebounds in 26 minutes and was unable to lift the struggling Sixers, who fell to 2-8. Paul George led Philadelphia with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh Hart added 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 boards, while Jalen Brunson scored 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

New York started the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run that broke open a three-point game. Anunoby had three dunks during the run, often taking dead aim at a vacancy caused by Embiid, who was slow to defend the rim.

The Knicks recorded 31 assists on 44 field goals and shot 49% from the floor.

Hawks rally past Celtics

Onyeka Okongwu tipped in a missed shot with 6.1 seconds left, and Jaylen Brown missed a jumper at the buzzer as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 117-116 in their NBA Cup opener.

Dyson Daniels scored a career-high 28 points, and Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak despite playing without star Trae Young.

Brown scored a season-high 37 points and Derrick White added 31 for Boston as it opened the in-season tournament on a green floor with a special parquet design. The defending NBA champions had a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time this season.

Jayson Tatum's 3-point attempt from the left corner with 24 seconds left and Boston leading 116-115 rimmed out. Daniels missed a floater, but Okongwu tipped it in to give the Hawks their first lead since the final seconds of the first quarter.

The teams traded turnovers on inbounds passes before White found Brown, who pulled up from 13 feet and shot off the rim.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. OTD In 2014: Rohit Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In Kolkata Against Sri Lanka
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami In Playing XI As Bengal Struggle Vs MP; UP Reeling Against Karnataka
  3. UGA Vs ITA, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Uganda Bat First Against Italy
  4. INA Vs MYA, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Myanmar Elected To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Centurion Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  2. Canada Women’s Football Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  3. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
  4. Neymar Jr To Santos? Pele's Former Club Eyes Brazilian Star After Top Tier Return
  5. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  2. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  3. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  5. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  2. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
  3. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  4. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  5. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign