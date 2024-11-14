Other Sports

MMA Star Conor McGregor Tells Dublin Court That Sexual Assault Allegation Is 'Lies'

The alleged victim said McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Conor-McGregor-MMA-File-Photo
Conor McGregor has denied any wrongdoing. Photo: File
info_icon

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor testified that he had consensual sex with a woman suing him for sexual assault and said she fabricated her story. (More Sports News)

“Everything is a lie,” McGregor said in the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday. “It is a full blown lie among many lies.”

The alleged victim said McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018.

The woman testified last week that she was heavily bruised and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after McGregor pinned her to a bed, put her in a headlock and threatened to kill her during their encounter after partying.

Police investigated but didn't bring charges against McGregor.

Conor McGregor leaves High Court in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday. - Niall Carson/PA via AP
Woman Accuses Conor McGregor Of Sexual Assault In Ireland Hotel As Civil Case Begins

BY Associated Press

The defense said the woman never told investigators McGregor threatened her life. They showed surveillance video in court that they said appeared to show the woman kiss McGregor's arm and hug him after they left the hotel room.

McGregor denied the woman's testimony that while she was in a headlock he said “now you know how I felt in the octagon,” referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring surrounded by chain-link fencing.

“How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings," McGregor said.

McGregor said he didn't force the woman to do anything against her will and that while the sex was vigorous, it wasn't rough.

He called her claims a fantasy and said her bruises were from taking a swan dive into a bath while they were partying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Eyes First Wicket On Return For Bengal Vs MP; Mumbai Vs Services
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By 45 Runs In Rain-Affected Match - In Pics
  3. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  4. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  5. Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Take Lead Against South Africa - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  2. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  5. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  2. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  3. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  4. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  5. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
World News
  1. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  2. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  3. In Photos: The Children Of Gaza — Through Fear, Hope, And Survival
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign