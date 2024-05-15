Anthony Edwards could only stand back and watch as MVP Nikola Jokic inspired the Denver Nuggets in their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. (More Basketball News)
On the night he received the Michael Jordan Trophy after being named the NBA's MVP for the third time, Jokic scored 40 points and provided 13 assists in a 112-7 win.
It was a victory that put the reigning NBA champions within touching distance of the Western Conference finals.
And Edwards, who finished with 18 points and nine assists for Minnesota, could not even muster the energy to be angry.
He said: "I just laugh. That's all I can do.
"He's good, man. I think I said that after Game 1 when we won, and Game 2, he's the MVP. He's the best player in NBA.
"He showed it the last three games, three games in a row. He was special tonight. I've got to give him his flowers. He was that guy tonight."
Denver coach Michael Malone said: "He did everything for us tonight, and it was fun to watch."
Jamal Murray chipped in with 16 points for the Nuggets, though he was happy to hand responsibility to Jokic.
"If Jokic's scoring like that, there's no need to do anything special," Murray said.
"He's amazing, just the way he picks apart the game and reads the game and trusts his teammates.
"I'm guessing that for the big fella getting the trophy tonight probably motivated him a little bit. Just being at home was a lot of fun, the place was rocking, kind of felt the energy and he definitely had it going."
The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6.