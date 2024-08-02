Other Sports

Manu Bhaker In Women's 25m Pistol Final At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch?

Manu Bhaker Paris Olympics 25m Pistol Final 2024 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about women's 25m pistol Final live streaming details

Manu Bhaker, womens 25m pistol, AP Photo
India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, came up with a superb performance in 25m sports pistol, to finish second in qualification and book a place in the final on Friday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 22-year-old shooter, who already has two bronze medals in her kitty in 10m women's air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team along with Sarabjot Singh, shot an amazing 294 in the 'precision' round and was even more menacing in the rapid round to score 296 and aggregating 590.

She is just two points behind leader Veronika Major of Hungary, who shot an aggregate of 592 (294 and 298) which helped her equal the Olympic record.

India's all three medals so far have come in shooting, with Manu bagging two and Swapnil Kusale taking the bronze in 50m rifle three-positions on Thursday.

Georgia's Nino Salukvadze competes during the 10m air pistol women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
Georgia Shooter, 55, At 10th Straight Olympics To Be Among Manu Bhaker's Rival At 25m Pistol Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here’s all you need to know:

When will Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics take place?

Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics will be held on Saturday, August 3.

Which venue will hold Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics?

Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics will take place in the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

What time does Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics start?

Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics will start at 1 PM (IST).

Where to watch Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics?

The Manu Bhaker’s 25m sports pistol final at the Paris Olympics will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

