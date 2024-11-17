Other Sports

Sacramento Kings 121-117 Utah Jazz, NBA: De'Aaron Fox Sets Season-High With 49 Points In Thrilling Win

The Jazz opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run. They bumped their margin up to 89-78 on a layup by Isaiah Collier before ending the frame with a 94-90 lead

Sacramento Kings 121-117 Utah Jazz, NBA
De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 16, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the night before, De'Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. (More Basketball News)

Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox now has the most points over a two-game span in franchise history, surpassing DeMarcus Cousins.

Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis were sidelined for Sacramento, and Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler did not play for the Jazz.

The Kings led 62-50 late in the second quarter and held on for a 64-63 margin at the half.

The Jazz opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run. They bumped their margin up to 89-78 on a layup by Isaiah Collier before ending the frame with a 94-90 lead.

Sacramento came back in the fourth to take a 118-116 lead on a Jordan McLaughlin 3 with a minute left to play. After Fox made one free and missed the next two with 13 seconds left to play, Clarkson made one free throw before the Jazz were called for a lane violation. Fox made the last two free throws to seal the victory.

Tatum plays hero in Celtics’ win

Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123.

Tatum finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 27 points and Al Horford and Derrick White scored 18 points apiece.

Toronto has lost seven straight and failed to register its first road win of the season despite getting a career-high 35 points from Jakob Poeltl, who finished 16 of 19 from the field with 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

With the game tied at 112 in regulation, Barrett connected on a runner in the lane and was fouled by Brown with 59 seconds remaining. But Barrett missed his ensuing free throw.

Boston’s Neemias Queta, who started in place of Jrue Holiday (left knee tendinopathy), scored a driving layup on Boston’s next possession.

With the game tied at 123, Toronto won a coach’s challenge on an out of bounds call that originally was awarded to Boston. But Barrett had his driving layup attempt blocked by Queta, giving the ball back to the Celtics with 20.2 seconds remaining.

Davis powers streaking Lakers

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to five games with a 104-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

'Cavs Frog' has become a mascot through Cleveland's perfect start to the season - null
Cavaliers 144 - 126 Bulls, NBA: Cavs Celebrate 14-0 Start With New Frog Mascot

BY Stats Perform

LeBron James highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the final minutes, but his career-long four-game triple-double streak came to an end.

Rookie Dalton Knecht hit five 3s to finish with a career-high 27 points in a spot start for the Lakers.

One night after posting 40 points and 12 rebounds in a victory at San Antonio, Davis reached the 30-point plateau for the eighth time in 12 games played this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and reserve Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points for the Pelicans, who lost for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Right after a clutch 3 by Ingram gave the Pelicans a late two-point lead, James responded with consecutive 3s to put the Lakers up 101-97 with 37 seconds left.

