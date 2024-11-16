Other Sports

Cavaliers 144 - 126 Bulls, NBA: Cavs Celebrate 14-0 Start With New Frog Mascot

After the victory, Mitchell – as well as team-mates Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen – celebrated by dancing with a man in a frog costume, which had gone viral as an impromptu mascot during the team's historic start to the campaign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
NBA
'Cavs Frog' has become a mascot through Cleveland's perfect start to the season
info_icon

The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated the longest winning streak in franchise history with their new frog mascot on Friday, leaving the defeated Chicago Bulls hopping mad. (More Sports News)

Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavs pulled away for a 144-126 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, their 14th in as many games this season.

That result ensured they went one better than the previous team record of 13 successive wins, which they managed on three occasions during the LeBron James era.

They are just the sixth team in NBA history to go 14-0 from the start of a season and the first since 2015-16, when the Golden State Warriors did so en route to the Western Conference title.

After the victory, Mitchell – as well as team-mates Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen – celebrated by dancing with a man in a frog costume, which had gone viral as an impromptu mascot during the team's historic start to the campaign. 

"That was fun," Mitchell said. "It shocked the hell out of me when I saw the frog. It was pretty dope. It was like just a vibe."

"It's Cleveland," Allen said when asked about the frog's arrival. "It's just a vibe in the city, and I hope it doesn't change.

"I've been wanting to dance with that frog since I first saw him!"

After scoring 49 first-quarter points in a blistering start, the Cavs found themselves just five points up at half-time, prompting coach Kenny Atkinson to angrily throw a sandal in the locker room.

"That's what we want," Mitchell said when asked about the incident after the game. "We all prefer that. We hear how good we are. 

"For us, that's how we get better. We haven't lost, but how do you continue to find ways to build habits? It's continuing to coach hard and not let any lapses. That's what you want in a coach."

Cleveland have some way to go to record the best start to a campaign in NBA history, with the Warriors going 24-0 to begin the 2015-16 season.

However, a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday would make their start the joint-second best in league history, along with the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and the 1993-94 Houston Rockets. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Israel Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Lukaku Among Five Withdrawals From Squad
  2. Harry Kane Club Versus Country Comments 'Just A Reminder' To England Withdrawals
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 6 Live Streaming: Schedule, When, Where To Watch In India On TV And Online
  4. Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal, WSL: Gunners Stay Unbeaten Under Slegers With Derby Rout
  5. Italy Vs France: Donnarumma Believes Les Bleus Can Still Hurt Azzurri Without Mbappe
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Reach Championship Match
  2. Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal 'Couldn't Ask For More' Ahead Of Final Career Event
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  4. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  2. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  5. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Organisations SKM, KMM To Start Fast Unto Death From November 26
  2. Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  3. Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP, Congress Over Poll Conduct Violations
  4. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  5. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. China: Eight Killed, 17 Injured In Knife Attack By Vocational School Student
  2. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  3. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws