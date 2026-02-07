Sacramento Vs Los Angeles, NBA: Kawhi Leonard-Powered Kings Hand Clippers 11th Straight Defeat

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat struggling Sacramento Kings 114-111 in a thrilling NBA 2025-26 match at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California, Friday night. The Clippers went into halftime trailing 49-48, but took the lead with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Brook Lopez, making it 86-84. John Collins added 22 points, and Lopez and Kris Dunn each had 15 for the Clippers. Malik Monk was the top scorer for Sacramento with 18 points. Sacramento have now lost 11 matches on the trot. Next, the Kings will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night, while the Clippers will be at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Derrick Jones Jr
Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, makes an alley-oop dunk with Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) draws the foul on Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) as he goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) attempts to shoot around Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford, center, goes up to shoot between Los Angeles Clippers forwards John Collins (20) and Derrick Jones Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Zach LaVine
Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) draws the foul on Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) draws the foul on Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud reacts to a foul called on him during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) gets blocked by Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell, right, as he goes up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-DeAndre Hunter
Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter, right, reacts after getting hit in the eye by Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA basketball game-Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) celebrates after making an alley-oop dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
