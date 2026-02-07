Sacramento Vs Los Angeles, NBA: Kawhi Leonard-Powered Kings Hand Clippers 11th Straight Defeat
Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat struggling Sacramento Kings 114-111 in a thrilling NBA 2025-26 match at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California, Friday night. The Clippers went into halftime trailing 49-48, but took the lead with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Brook Lopez, making it 86-84. John Collins added 22 points, and Lopez and Kris Dunn each had 15 for the Clippers. Malik Monk was the top scorer for Sacramento with 18 points. Sacramento have now lost 11 matches on the trot. Next, the Kings will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night, while the Clippers will be at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE