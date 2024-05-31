Other Sports

Ladies European Tour: Diksha, Tvesa, And Pranavi Ready To Tee Off In Sweden

Diksha Dagar, who was tied eighth at Helsingborg last year, will open her campaign in the company of defending champion and local star Lisa Pettersson and Chiara Tamburlini at the Allerum Golf Club

Diksha Dagar will be seen in action in the Ladies European Tour.
India's Diksha Dagar returns to action at the Dormy Open Helsingborg on the Ladies European Tour as the circuit travels to Sweden for two weeks. (More Sports News)

Diksha, who was tied eighth at Helsingborg last year, will open her campaign in the company of defending champion and local star Lisa Pettersson and Chiara Tamburlini at the Allerum Golf Club.

Last year's win at Helsingborg was Petterrson's maiden LET title.

For Diksha, the 2023 season was a superb one with one win and eight top 10 finishes. Helsingborg was second in the run of impressive finishes for Diksha, who, apart from her win, had two top-three results at the German Masters and the Hero Women's Indian Open.

This is another big season for Diksha, who will play the AIG Women's Open and also the Olympic Games in Paris.

The other Indians in the field are Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor.

Tvesa Malik will tee off from the tenth with Helen Briem and Maria Hernandez, while Pranavi plays with Teresa Toscano and Sophie Witt. Vani Kapoor plays with Florentyna Parker and Sofie Kibsgaard.

While this is the first time Pranavi will play at Helsingborg, Vani Kapoor was tied 31st and Tvesa was 68th.

Last year the 28-year-old Pettersson improved during every round in Helsingborg carding 70-68-67 for a winning total of 11-under-par.

In her final four holes in 2023, Pettersson rolled in back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 before finishing in style with an eagle on 18 to secure victory.

Pettersson is one of 24 Swedes at Allerum Golf Club.

