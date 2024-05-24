Other Sports

Jabra Ladies Open 2024: India's Diksha Dagar Gets Off To Modest Start

Diksha had four birdies against five bogeys as she started from the 15th, which is the starting tee for the back nine of the Evian Golf Resort course this week

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar got off to a modest start with a one-over 72 in the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open in Antwerp, Belgium. (More Golf News)

Diksha had four birdies against five bogeys as she started from the 15th, which is the starting tee for the back nine of the Evian Golf Resort course this week.

She was T-37, while the only other Indian to finish the round was Tvesa Malik, who had a tough time with a round of 6-over 77. At T-101, she is in danger of missing the cut.

There are six Indians in all in the field and other than Diksha and Tvesa, Pranavi Urs finished her round but at 8-over for the day she was in danger of missing the cut.

The remaining three are yet to finish their round. Amandeep Drall was 1-under and T-22 but had six more holes to play, while Sneha Singh was 2-over with six to play. Vani Kapoor was 6-over with three holes to go.

Agathe Sauzon of France had a superb start with 5-under 66. Also at 5-under was Moroccan Ines Laklalech with three mores to complete the round.

Sauzon had seven birdies against two bogeys, while Laklalech had six birdies and one bogey, but she had three more to play.

Swiss star Morgane Metraux and Jana Melichova with 67 each were tied for third.

