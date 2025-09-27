International Paralympic Committee Lifts Russia, Belarus Suspensions Ahead Of Winter Olympics

The International Paralympic Committee had imposed partial suspensions on Russia and Belarus after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but that has been lifted now

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
International Paralympic Committee Lifts Russia, Belarus Suspensions
President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not in photo, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not in photo, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • IPC lifted partial suspensions on Russia and Belarus ahead of Milan-Cortina

  • The decision followed a General Assembly vote in Seoul on September 27

  • Ukraine has laws prohibiting participating with aggressor nations

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) lifted partial suspensions on the Russian and Belarusian National Paralympic Committees after the IPC General Assembly voted on the decision on September 27. This action affects their eligibility for international sporting events, including the upcoming Milan-Cortina Paralympics. Russia and its ally Belarus faced bans following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The IPC General Assembly met in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. The assembly first voted against a full Russian suspension, with 111 votes to 55; 11 members abstained. Then, members voted against a partial suspension for Russia by 91 votes to 77, with eight members abstaining.

Additionally, a full Belarusian suspension was rejected by 119 votes to 48; nine members abstained. The assembly also voted against a partial Belarusian suspension, with 103 votes to 63 and 10 members abstaining.

The IPC confirmed, “this decision means NPC Belarus and NPC Russia now regain their full rights and privileges of IPC membership, in accordance with the IPC Constitution.” The Committee will work with both members to put practical arrangements in place as soon as reasonably possible.

Wider Context Of Ban Lift

The IPC banned Russia and its ally Belarus from international sporting events following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Russian Paralympic Committee’s press service welcomed the IPC’s move, calling it a “fair decision” to “fully reinstate” the committee.

The statement declared: “This is an important contribution to the development of the international Paralympic movement and an example that the rights of athletes must be protected without discrimination on the basis of nationality and political affiliation.”

Ukraine’s Paralympic or Olympic committees offered no immediate reaction. But state broadcaster Suspilne reported, “In Ukraine, it is legally prohibited to delegate national teams to competitions where aggressor countries are represented without observing the principles of neutrality, under state symbols.”

Implications For Milan-Cortina Games

The IPC’s decision creates a scenario where it could clash with individual sports’ governing bodies ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics, scheduled for Italy from 6-15 March next year. Furthermore, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in 2023. They breached the Olympic charter by incorporating regional sports bodies in occupied eastern Ukraine.

The IOC last week confirmed that it will allow Russians to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) at next year’s Milan-Cortina Winter Games in northern Italy from 6-22 February, following the system used at the Paris Games last year. AIN is the French acronym for Individual Neutral Athletes.

(With AP Inputs)

