India Vs Mauritius Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND's Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match

The Manolo Marquez era of Indian football is set to begin with the 2024 Intercontinental Cup where India will take on Mauritius in the tournament opener. (Preview | More Football News)
Even though winning this tournament will be on Marquez's list, his eyes are set at the bigger games. "The main target of playing these games in September, October and November is to prepare for the more important thing - the Asian Cup qualifiers, the first game of which is in March," the Spaniard said ahead of the India-Mauritius clash.
This is not just the first assignment for the newly-appointed India coach but also the Blue Tigers' first tournament since the retirement of their elite striker Sunil Chhetri.
Mauritius are currently ranked 179 in the world and India would like to start the tournament with a win. The other team in the tournament in Syria and they might prove to be a tougher opponent for the Blue Tigers.
Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad have returned to the Indian side after a long hiatus. Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be in line to get their India debut.
India squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2024
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco
Head Coach: Manolo Márquez
India vs Mauritius Live Streaming
The India vs Mauritius Intercontinental clash will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. Live telecast of the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Sports18 3 TV channel in India.
The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST in Hyderabad, Telangana.