Football

India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for bigger tasks ahead -- AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Manolo Marquez-football-aiff
Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach Photo: AIFF
info_icon

Seeking to put the heartbreak in the World Cup Qualifiers behind, the Indian men's football team will look to start from scratch under new head coach Manolo Márquez when it faces Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener in Hyderabad on Tuesday.  (More Football News)

The Indian senior men's team is coming to the Telangana capital for the first time in 16 years as the city plays host to Mauritius and Syria from September 3 to 9.

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for bigger tasks ahead -- AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Marquez felt that he will be able to better judge the quality of his squad when the season is up and running.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. - X/@bengalurufc
Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime

BY PTI

"The main target of playing these games in September, October and November is to prepare for the more important thing - the Asian Cup qualifiers, the first game of which is in March," the Spaniard said.

"The first FIFA window now is a little tricky because we are still in pre-season. Some clubs played with their reserve team in the Durand Cup. We don't exactly know the physical situation of all the players. That won't happen in the next FIFA windows because the ISL will be ongoing. But again, I think this is not an excuse. We are ready for tomorrow."

The matches will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The team's long-term target is qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to begin in March next year.

Marquez has stressed on the importance of obtaining good results in the upcoming three FIFA international match windows so as to keep India's place in Pot 1 ahead of December's draw.

However, time is of the essence for the Spaniard, who had just two training sessions ahead of the tournament opener.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri with Bengaluru FC in the ISL. - X/@bengalurufc
Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime

BY PTI

He named his 26-member squad last month, comprising some new faces and some returning ones too, as India prepare for life after Sunil Chhetri's retirement.

Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad are back for the first time since last year's Tri-Nation Series triumph.

Defenders Asish Rai and Roshan Singh Naorem return after almost an year-long hiatus, while Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be eyeing their senior India debut.

Marquez will hope for a memorable start to his national team career with silverware in the city where he began his journey in Indian football.

With the exception of the 2019 edition when North Korea lifted the trophy, India triumphed in the inaugural tournament in 2018 (beating Kenya 2-0 in Mumbai) and last year in Bhubaneswar (beating Lebanon 2-0).

Their opponents Syria and Mauritius are no strangers to Indian soil. Syria last travelled to India for the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, finishing in third place. They also took part in the last three editions of the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, finishing runners-up to India in the first two.

Mauritius journeyed to India for the 2017 Tri-Nation Series, where they lost 1-2 to the hosts and drew 1-1 with Saint Kitts and Nevis to end up in last place.

"We face two different teams and the rankings are not very important. We want to be in Pot 1. That would give us an advantage," said Márquez.

"We must play competitive games to improve. We all need to work together in the same direction to find the correct group of players and their predisposition will be very good, something I am completely sure about."

Ranked 179th in the world, Mauritius are currently placed fifth in their six-team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group in Africa, with four points in as many matches. It includes a couple of impressive results like a 2-1 home win over higher-ranked Eswatini in June and a 0-0 draw versus 90th-ranked Angola last November.

However, they crashed out in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers following a 1-3 aggregate loss to Chad in March.

Les Dodos, as they are nicknamed, are led by French coach Guillaume Moullec, who took charge in May this year.

Some of their key players include captain and veteran goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis, six-foot-seven defender Dylan Collard, who plays for Lusitania FC in the Portuguese third tier and former French youth international Lindsay Rose, who plies his trade at Greek top division side Aris FC.

Match kicks off at 7.30 pm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  2. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: BAN 143 Runs Away From Historic Series Sweep
Football News
  1. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup Preview: IND Eye Fresh Start In Manolo Marquez's Debut
  2. Sunil Chhetri Says ISL One Of The Most Important Tournaments Of His Lifetime
  3. UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up
  4. Kevin De Bruyne: No Talks To Leave Man City
  5. Pep Guardiola Delivers Phil Foden Blow To England Boss Lee Carsley
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal Withdrawn From Sweden Tie Due To Back Injury
  3. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  5. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  2. Full List: BJP Candidates Contesting Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024
  3. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 4th List Of Candidates; Fields Ravinder Raina From Nowshera
  4. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected
  5. Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  2. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  3. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  4. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  5. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
World News
  1. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
  2. Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Celebrate Barbie's 65th Birthday With Limited Edition Sweet Treats!
  3. This Snack At Costco Has Become Latest Snacking Obsession Among Shoppers
  4. Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates
  5. What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Nitesh Kumar Wins Badminton Gold; Manisha Claims Bronze In Women's Singles SU5
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected