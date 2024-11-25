Other Sports

India 88-69 Kazakhstan, FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: Hosts Pull Off First Win Over KAZ In 27 Years

It was India's first win in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers after three previous defeats. This victory keeps India in the hunt for a spot in the 16-team Finals

India vs Kazakhstan FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Chennai
Action from the India vs Kazakhstan match at the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Chennai. Photo: X/FIBA Asia Cup
India came up with a resounding performance to shock higher-ranked Kazakhstan 88-69 in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Chennai on Monday. (More Sports News)

It was also the hosts' first win over the visitors in 27 years, while it was also the final clash in the India leg of the event.

It was India's first win in the competition, following three previous defeats. This victory keeps India in the hunt for a spot in the 16-team Finals, set to take place in Saudi Arabia next August.

The hosts recovered after a slow start, relying on long-range shooting, which ultimately proved successful.

India's Pranav Prince and Kanwar Sandhu were the top point scorers with 32 each. While Muin Bek Hafeez and Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi produced the most rebounds -- 7 each, Prince came up with the most assists -- 7.

The victory not only ended the Indian men's team's 16-game losing streak in official FIBA competitions but also marked their first win in such fixtures since their triumph over Palestine in 2021, when they secured a 79-77 victory in the same competition.

With this conquest, the Indians now possess five points in total. While they are locked on the same points as Kazakhstan, the former have inched ahead to take the second place in the Group E table based on point difference, which is -43 compared to the latter's -21.

Iran stays atop the group, with six points, while Qatar is placed fourth with four points.

India must finish in the top two of the group to secure a spot in the 16-team Finals. If they place third, they will enter a playoff round with the other five third-placed teams to compete for the remaining four spots.

India still has a couple of games remaining, against Iran and Qatar, to be played on February 21 and 24.

