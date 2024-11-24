Other Sports

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Powers San Antonio Spurs To 104-94 Win Over Golden State Warriors

Returning after sitting out three games with a right knee contusion, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had 25 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while also shooting 2-of-3 from 3-point range after half-time

Victor Wembanyama reaches for a rebound versus the Golden State Warriors
Victor Wembanyama said he had flipped a switch upon his return to action on Saturday, as the San Antonio Spurs managed an impressive 104-94 win over the Golden State Warriors. (More Sports News)

San Antonio found themselves trailing by 17 points near the end of the third quarter and in danger of seeing their winning streak snapped at two games.

However, they rallied for the biggest comeback win by any team facing the Warriors this season, with Wembanyama the driving force.

Returning after sitting out three games with a right knee contusion, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had 25 points, seven rebounds and nine assists while also shooting 2-of-3 from 3-point range after half-time.

"I did find my rhythm physically," Wembanyama said afterwards. "It was a little hard to come back in terms of conditioning in the first half. 

"There's a switch I'm trying to flip on demand.

"Strong catches, quick moves, not holding the ball, but also taking my time, taking shots with confidence, good feet and good preparation for the shot."

Point guard Chris Paul always knew a tough first half – in which Wembanyama went 2-of-6 from 3-point range – would not impact his team-mate's confidence.

"Vic's confidence never wavers, and it's so dope to see," Paul said. "He's confident. He knows the next one's going in. 

"Vic was huge, just being his first game back. The defense, the shots. The plays that he made tonight were all winning plays. He's an alien. He's just so unique."

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was also left in awe of Wembanyama's all-round display, saying: "He was amazing, blocking shots, thwarting others, just being a presence in the paint. 

"It was an impressive performance by him and by the whole team, defensively."

