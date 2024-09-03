Other Sports

India At Paris Paralympics Day 5, Wrap: Record-Breaking Haul; Nitesh, Sumit's Golden Touch

India secured six medals on Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Here’s a recap of the record-breaking achievements and the stories of the winners

nitesh-kumar-paris-paralympic-games-2024-screengrab-jio-cinema
Indian para shuttler Nitesh Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Inspired by the country's armed forces and cricket star Virat Kohli, a determined Kumar Nitesh sparkled with a gold medal on debut before javelin throw champion Sumit Antil joined India's para-badminton players in ensuring that the nation celebrated its best day at the ongoing Paralympic Games. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Thanks to their heroics, India remained on course for a record-breaking medal haul.

Nitesh, a 29-year-old engineering graduate from IIT-Mandi, who lost his left leg in a train accident back in 2009, won the top honours in the men's singles SL3 category, defeating Tokyo silver-medallist Daniel Bethell of Britain 21-14 18-21 23-21 in a gruelling final that lasted over an hour.

Later in the evening, Antil hogged the limelight with his exploits as he became the first Indian man to defend Paralympic title by winning the javelin throw F64 final with a Games record of 70.59m.

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana bettered his own earlier Paralympic best of 68.55m set in Tokyo while winning the gold three years ago.

His world record stands at 73.29m.

Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend a Paralympic title.

F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.

Paris: India's Avani Lekhara with her coach Suma Shirur poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event at the Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 3 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nitesh dazzles on court

Before Antil entered the scene, Nitesh's gold was icing on the cake on a day when India also clinched silver medals through discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya (F56) and para-shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5) and Suhas Yathiraj (SL4), who had won a silver in the Tokyo Games as well. A bronze also came from a para-shuttler in Manisha Ramadass (SU5).

India also tasted success in archery after the duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a remarkable comeback after the heartbreak in the semifinals to claim the bronze medal with a 156-155 win over Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina in mixed team compound open competition.

It is only the second time that India has won a medal in Paralympics in archery. Harvinder Singh bagged an individual bronze at the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

Sheetal, 17, also became the first Indian woman to win an archery medal at the quadrennial showpiece.

The country found itself in the top-20, thanks to a haul of 14 medals so far. It is aiming to better the 19 medals achieved in Tokyo.

Nitesh's gold was the second of the ongoing Games after wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara's top finish in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event last week.

"I have lost in such situations against him and didn't want to make the same mistakes... I told myself I should keep fighting for each point. At 19-20 in decider also, I told myself to stay there and make him earn the point," Nitesh said of his rival, who had beaten him nine times in the past.

Nitesh, who aspired to follow in his father's footsteps and join the armed forces before the devastating accident left him despondent, was tenacity personified in his match against Bethell.

The Haryana lad, who competes with a prosthetic leg, was a footballer before the accident and was inspired to resume his sporting career as a shuttler after watching army veterans without limbs showing the spirit to carry on.

"I also admire Virat Kohli because the way he has converted himself into a fit athlete," the world number three told PTI before the final.

Silver linings for Kathuniya, Suhas and Murugesan

For discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya it was a second consecutive Paralympic silver medal after a season's best effort of 42.22m.

Representative image for the medal events at Paris Paralympics 2024. - AP Photo
Paris Paralympics Day 6: India's Hope For Podium Finish And All Medal Events Today

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 27-year-old hurled the discus to the podium-clinching distance in his very first attempt to add to the silver he won in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

The F-56 classification covers limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power and impaired range of movement.

At the age of 9, Kathuniya developed the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition which causes numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis.

He was bound to the wheelchair during his childhood but overcame the odds with the help of his mother Meena Devi, who learnt physiotherapy to help him regain muscle strength.

Shuttler Murugesan was competing in her maiden Paralympics and would go back happy after clinching a silver on debut. She lost 17-21 10-21 to China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia in the final.

Her classification covers upper limb impairment, which may or may not affect the playing hand.

The second-seeded Manisha, who lost to Murugesan in the semifinals, outplayed Danish third seed Cathrine Rosengren 21-12 21-8 to claim the bronze medal.

Later, top-seeded Suhas was outplayed by 9-21 13-21 by Frenchman Lucas Mazur in the SL4 men's singles final.

The SL4 classification covers impairment in lower limbs that hampers walking and running balance. Suhas was born with a congenital deformity in his left ankle that affects his balance.

In India's last badminton match, Nithya Sre Sivan won a bronze medal in the women's singles SH6 third-place playoff match, marking a historic day for Indian para badminton.

The 19-year-old Nithya comfortably beat Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 21-6 to sign off on a winning note in her maiden appearance at the Games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  2. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  3. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  4. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  5. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
Tennis News
  1. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  2. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  5. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  2. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
  3. Judicial System 'Grossly Injudicious': SC On Woman's 3-Decade-Long Fight Against Divorce
  4. Sandip Ghosh Sent To 8-Day CBI Custody In RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities Case
  5. Gwalior: Patient Dies Due To Fire In Hospital's AC Unit, Claims Family; Management Denies Charge
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  3. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  4. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  5. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
World News
  1. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  2. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  3. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
  4. Turkey To Apply For BRICS Membership As It Eyes Ties Beyond The West
  5. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final, Mona Misses Qualification; Pooja Enters Quarters In Archery