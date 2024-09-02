Who Is Nitesh Kumar, India's First Badminton Gold Medalist At Paris Paralympics

Nitesh Kumar became India's first shuttler to win a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics on Monday as he defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final of the men's singles SL3 classification event.
Who is Nitesh Kumar?
Nitesh Kumar is an Indian para shuttler who plies his trade in the SL3 division. This classification is for those with severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.
The 29-year-old Nitesh had his legs permanently damaged after a road accident in 2009. He graduated from IIT Mandi and it is the same place where Nitesh started getting interested in badminton. Despite his physical limitations, he did well and from there on began his professional sporting journey.