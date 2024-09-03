Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 3 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

avani-lekhara-paris-paralympics-shooting-india-pti-photo
Paris: India's Avani Lekhara with her coach Suma Shirur poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event at the Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)
The sixth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 will bring thrilling sporting action from the French capital. For India, after a massive fifth day, they will be hopeful of riding the momentum wave and clinching more medals to add to their tally. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

India will be eyeing glory in six medal events on Day 6 from para-shooting to para-athletics and much more.

Bhagyashree. M Jadhav will be in action in the women’s shot put F34 final, while Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will take part in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 qualification. 

Later on in the day, Deepti Jeevanji will fight for a gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 final, whereas Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar and Sharad Kumar will eye glory in the men’s high jump T63 final.

Paris Paralympics India September 3 Full Schedule

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
1:00 PM Para-Shooting R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
2:28 PM Para-Athletics Women's Shotput F34 Final Bhagyashri.M Jadhav
3:20 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination Pooja
7:30 PM Para-Shooting R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final (If Qualified) Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
9:31 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-Final (If Qualified) Pooja
9:55 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open Semi-Final (If Qualified) Pooja
10:27 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified) Pooja
10:38 PM Para-Athletics Women's 400M T20 Final Deepthi Jeevanji
10:44 PM Para-Archery Women's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) Pooja
11:50 PM Para-Athletics Men's High Jump T63 Final Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar
12:13 AM Para-Athletics Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Gurjar

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 6: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 6 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 6 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

