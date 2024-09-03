Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 3 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

The sixth day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 will bring thrilling sporting action from the French capital. For India, after a massive fifth day, they will be hopeful of riding the momentum wave and clinching more medals to add to their tally. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
India will be eyeing glory in six medal events on Day 6 from para-shooting to para-athletics and much more.
Bhagyashree. M Jadhav will be in action in the women’s shot put F34 final, while Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will take part in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 qualification.
Later on in the day, Deepti Jeevanji will fight for a gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 final, whereas Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar and Sharad Kumar will eye glory in the men’s high jump T63 final.
Paris Paralympics India September 3 Full Schedule
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|1:00 PM
|Para-Shooting
|R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
|2:28 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Women's Shotput F34 Final
|Bhagyashri.M Jadhav
|3:20 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination
|Pooja
|7:30 PM
|Para-Shooting
|R8-Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final (If Qualified)
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
|9:31 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-Final (If Qualified)
|Pooja
|9:55 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open Semi-Final (If Qualified)
|Pooja
|10:27 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (If Qualified)
|Pooja
|10:38 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Women's 400M T20 Final
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|10:44 PM
|Para-Archery
|Women's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match (If Qualified)
|Pooja
|11:50 PM
|Para-Athletics
|Men's High Jump T63 Final
|Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar
|12:13 AM
|Para-Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final
|Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Gurjar
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 6: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 6 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.