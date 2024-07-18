Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Reetika Hooda Struggles To Get Visa For Coach, Awaits IOA Recommendation Letter

Reetika is the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify in the heavyweight 76kg division. The country's first ever female U-23 world champion, Reetika, had requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in May to allow her coach and physio to travel with her

Reetika Hooda Photo: X/@indiannavy
At a time when Reetika Hooda should be focussing only on her Olympic preparations, the Haryana wrestler is left to plead with the IOA officials to arrange for a visa for her coach Mandeep, who has been excluded from the list of approved support staff. (More Sports News)

Reetika is the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify in the heavyweight 76kg division. The country's first ever female U-23 world champion, Reetika, had requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in May to allow her coach and physio to travel with her. She also sent a similar mail to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in June.

While the five other qualified wrestlers' request for a travelling coach has been approved, Reetika has been left out.

"I was surprised to see that everyone has been assigned the travel with personal coach. Antim (Panghal) has been sanctioned both her coaches and I have not been given even one," Reetika told PTI.

"When I had applied, a few days after that I was told that no one is being allowed to travel with personal coach but now I see that everyone has been allowed except me."

Vinesh Phogat will travel with Belgian Woller Akos while Antim will have support of her coaches Bhagat Singh and Vikas, who is travelling as her sparring partner.

Anshu Malik (57kg) will have her father Dharamvir as her personal coach and Amir will travel with Nisha Dahiya (68kg).

Aman Sehrawat , the lone male wrestler, will have the services of Ali Shabanov in Paris, where the wrestling competition will begin on August 5.

"Instead of practicing and focussing on my preparations, I have spent my day talking to IOA officials. I spoke to PT Usha madam, and CEO Raghuram Iyer too. They are saying they will try."

When contacted, Ajay Narang, who handles IOA President PT Usha's office, claimed that Reetika's request was never forwarded to them and they do not have access to that e-mail.

"Somehow this e-mail was not forwarded to the right people. We have told Reetika that they can apply for her coach's visa and we will request the French embassy to clear it in time."

However, the IOA has not yet issued a recommendation letter to Reetika, without which the application will not be considered.

It may be mentioned that the hiring of Narang and Iyer were opposed by the IOA Executive Council, which had terminated the former's appointment.

WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI that they had requested the IOA to clear the name of the Reetika's coach.

"I am surprised that she has not been given the recommendation letter as yet. I had spoken to IOA officials even yesterday. I will again talk to them and try to help her. This is not the time when she should be struggling with all this.

"And I don't get it, when everyone has been allowed to travel with their coaches, why Reetika has been left out," he said.

Mandeep said he has approached Reliance Foundation, which has also provided Reetika with physio Shruti Gharat for assistance in visa application.

"Everyone is asking for the invitation letter and recommendation letter. They are asking for details that only IOA can provide. We don't know what to do," he said.

