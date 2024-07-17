India At Paris Olympics: PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism Despite 'Unprecedented Teamwork'

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha is not happy about the criticism of the association as she believes that some "unprecedented teamwork" has helped Paris Olympic-bound athletes to get the support staff of their choice. (More Sports News)
The sports ministry has cleared names of 140 support staff members, including personal coaches, mental trainers and physiotherapists, for the Paris Olympics. The 140-member support staff will assist 117 Indian athletes who will showcase their skills in Paris, where the Olympics begin from July 26.
Usha on Wednesday pointed out an almost three-fold increase in the number of support staff and lashed out at critics for ignoring this.
"At IOA, we have embarked on an era when athletes are at the centre of our planning and preparations. Instead of the usual 3:1 ratio between athletes and support staff, we have worked hard to change it to slightly better than 1:1 ratio," said Usha in a statement.
"Together with the sports ministry, and its units, the National Sports Federations and a good bunch of corporate partners, IOA had forged unprecedented teamwork. It is shocking that some have turned a blind eye to such synergy," she added.
A 13-member Sports Science team especially constituted by the IOA under renowned sports medicine expert, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, is also being sent with the team.
Antim Panghal's support staff visa delay
The IOA chief blamed the now disbanded ad-hoc committee for causing confusion which has left wrestler Antim Panghal's support staff awaiting visa.
"In its wisdom the (IOA-appointed) Ad Hoc Committee, administering wrestling, chose not to include the names of Antim's coach or physiotherapist in the long list of names sent to the Olympic Games Organising Committee," said Usha.
Antim's coach Bhagat Singh, physiotherapist Heera and sparring partner Vikas have still not got visas and this has hampered the wrestler's training.
"It is strange that the responsible authorities, who approved the long list of athletes, coaching and support staff, did not deem it fit to recommend the inclusion of Bhagat Singh or Heera or Vikas.
"It was only after Antim's father came to IOA a few days ago that I stepped in to have them cleared by the Ministry. We are confident that despite such misleading reports, IOA will be able to facilitate a speedy processing of visa requests of those coaches and support staff cleared by the Ministry," she added.
Antim also acknowledged Usha's support in a social media post.
