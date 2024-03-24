Antim, who has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in the women’s 53 kg category, said that choosing wrestling as a career was the best decision she made in life. Coming from a family lineage in sports - elder sister (Sarita) and father Ram Niwas were kabaddi players - Antim decided to take up wrestling because “it’s an individual sport and selection in any national squad depended only on hard work and nothing else. I saw how sad my sister would be when she was not selected.”