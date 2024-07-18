India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: PV Sindhu Says She Will Go All Out To Get Gold

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu said that she will go all out to get a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics that begin from Friday, July 26 in the French capital. (More Badminton News)
Sindhu is the only Indian alongside wrestler Sushil Kumar to have two individual Olympic medals. She won silver in 2016 edition in Rio and bagged a bronze in the last Olympics in Tokyo. A medal in Paris will make Sindhu the first Indian to win three individual Olympic medals.
On the cusp of history, Sindhu said that a third Olympic medal motivates her but it will be a tough task.
"That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%," Sindhu said in an exclusive conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.
"The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments.
"As I prepare for Paris 2024, it's a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what.
"There are a lot of experiences from my previous outings at the Olympics that I will take into Paris 2024, but I don't want to get overconfident thinking about the medals."
Sindhu said that her mindset was focussed on winning the gold.
"I hope I can fulfil the hope of the nation and get the third medal because getting three consecutive medals is not a joke. My mindset is focused on winning the gold and this gives me a lot of motivation and confidence."
Currently ranked 13, Sindhu has not been at his best in recent years and she knows the challenge will be tough in Paris.
"The Olympics is extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of An Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or Tai Tzu Ying.
"There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics; one small mistake can change everything."
India's top women's shuttler also talked about her recent association with Prakash Padukone.
"This time, we have a whole new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as the new coach. Our practice is focused at getting everything perfect and to the point.
"It is my fortune that Prakash sir is my mentor and a part of my journey, and I hope his support can help me win that medal."