Badminton

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: PV Sindhu Says She Will Go All Out To Get Gold

Sindhu won silver in 2016 edition in Rio and bagged a bronze in the last Olympics in Tokyo. A medal in Paris will make Sindhu the first Indian to win three individual Olympic medals

PV Sindhu-Paris-Olympics-2024-badminton
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Photo: X | PV Sindhu
info_icon

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu said that she will go all out to get a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics that begin from Friday, July 26 in the French capital. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu is the only Indian alongside wrestler Sushil Kumar to have two individual Olympic medals. She won silver in 2016 edition in Rio and bagged a bronze in the last Olympics in Tokyo. A medal in Paris will make Sindhu the first Indian to win three individual Olympic medals.

On the cusp of history, Sindhu said that a third Olympic medal motivates her but it will be a tough task.

"That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%," Sindhu said in an exclusive conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.

PV Sindhu celebrates her victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the Malaysia Masters semi-finals on Saturday (May 25, 2024). - Badminton Photo
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: PV Sindhu Sharpens Skills For Third Olympic Medal, Eyes Gold

BY PTI

"The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments.

"As I prepare for Paris 2024, it's a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what.

"There are a lot of experiences from my previous outings at the Olympics that I will take into Paris 2024, but I don't want to get overconfident thinking about the medals."

Sindhu said that her mindset was focussed on winning the gold.

"I hope I can fulfil the hope of the nation and get the third medal because getting three consecutive medals is not a joke. My mindset is focused on winning the gold and this gives me a lot of motivation and confidence."

Currently ranked 13, Sindhu has not been at his best in recent years and she knows the challenge will be tough in Paris.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - X | PV Sindhu
India Badminton Team At Paris Olympics: Easy Draw For Sindhu, Prannoy; Tough Task For Sen

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The Olympics is extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of An Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or Tai Tzu Ying.

"There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics; one small mistake can change everything."

India's top women's shuttler also talked about her recent association with Prakash Padukone.

"This time, we have a whole new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as the new coach. Our practice is focused at getting everything perfect and to the point.

"It is my fortune that Prakash sir is my mentor and a part of my journey, and I hope his support can help me win that medal."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  4. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  5. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  2. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  3. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  4. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  5. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
World News
  1. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  2. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  3. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  4. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  5. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road