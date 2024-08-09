Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Gold Medal Bout

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is one victory away from wrapping up her tumultuous Paris Olympics with a gold medal around her neck — a potential prize that she has called the best response to a cascade of online abuse she has endured over misconceptions about her sex. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Algerian will lock horns against Yang Liu of China on Friday night in the final of the women’s welterweight division at Roland Garros. Khelif has yet to lose one round on a judge’s scorecard in her first three fights in Paris, going on the most dominant run of her boxing career while facing an extraordinary amount of scrutiny.
Khelif has dominated all three of her bouts, but she faces her most significant test in Yang, the 2023 world champion and the No. 2 seed in their weight class.
Khelif told SNTV, a sport video partner of The Associated Press, that the wave of hateful scrutiny she has received “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes. She also said a gold medal would be ”the best response” to the backlash against her.
She has already secured Algeria’s first Olympic medal in women’s boxing. She will attempt to become only her country’s second boxing gold medalist, joining Hocine Soltani (1996).
When is Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
Imane Khelif will take on Yang Liu in the gold medal bout of the women’s 66kg boxing competition on Saturday, August 10 (IST).
The Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics begins at 2:21 AM IST at the Roland Garros stadium.
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3). Fans can also live stream the matches on the JioCinema app and website.
(With AP inputs)