Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Gold Medal Bout

Algeria’s Imane Khelif will face off against Republic Of China's Yang Liu in the final of the women’s 66 kg boxing event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Imane-Khelif-Paris-Olympics-Women-Boxing-AP-Photo
Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in their women's 66 kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)
info_icon

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is one victory away from wrapping up her tumultuous Paris Olympics with a gold medal around her neck — a potential prize that she has called the best response to a cascade of online abuse she has endured over misconceptions about her sex. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Algerian will lock horns against Yang Liu of China on Friday night in the final of the women’s welterweight division at Roland Garros. Khelif has yet to lose one round on a judge’s scorecard in her first three fights in Paris, going on the most dominant run of her boxing career while facing an extraordinary amount of scrutiny.

Khelif has dominated all three of her bouts, but she faces her most significant test in Yang, the 2023 world champion and the No. 2 seed in their weight class.

Khelif told SNTV, a sport video partner of The Associated Press, that the wave of hateful scrutiny she has received “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes. She also said a gold medal would be ”the best response” to the backlash against her.

She has already secured Algeria’s first Olympic medal in women’s boxing. She will attempt to become only her country’s second boxing gold medalist, joining Hocine Soltani (1996).

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/John Locher
Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Calls For End To Bullying After Backlash

BY Associated Press

When is Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Imane Khelif will take on Yang Liu in the gold medal bout of the women’s 66kg boxing competition on Saturday, August 10 (IST). 

What time does Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics begin?

The Imane Khelif Vs Yang Liu final bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics begins at 2:21 AM IST at the Roland Garros stadium.

Where To Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Live In India?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3). Fans can also live stream the matches on the JioCinema app and website.

(With AP inputs)

