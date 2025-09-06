Haryana Steelers Vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2025; Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri Power 11-Point Comeback For The Steelers

Trailing by eleven points, Haryana Steelers produced a thrilling second-half turnaround against UP Yoddhas, with Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri leading the charge to a 37-32 victory.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana Steelers Vs UP Yoddhas Match Report, Pro Kabaddi League 2025; Rahul Sethpal Ahri
Haryana Steelers rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32. File Photo
  • Haryana Steelers rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32.

  • Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri were the stars, each recording High Fives that turned the game.

  • UP Yoddhas’ Gagan Gowda scored a Super 10 but it was not enough to secure a win.

Haryana Steelers staged a sensational comeback to defeat UP Yoddhas 37-32 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday. Trailing by as many as eleven points during the first half, the defending champions rallied in the second half, led by standout performances from Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri, to clinch a memorable victory.

The duo of Rahul Ahri and Rahul Sethpal led the way with High Fives, while Naveen Kumar and Mayank Saini made notable contributions for Haryana Steelers. Gagan Gowda registered a Super 10 that went in vain for UP Yoddhas.

Gagan Gowda Gives UP Yoddhas Early Edge

It was a scintillating start from Gagan Gowda, setting the tone for UP Yoddhas with a two-point raid. Hitesh kept the pressure on the defending champions with a tackle on Shivam Patare, allowing the Yoddhas to dictate the tempo in the early stages.

Haryana Steelers Begin the Comeback

Rahul Ahri’s tackle hinted at a shift, but Gagan Gowda’s Super Raid kept UP Yoddhas ahead, eventually stretching their advantage to ten points. Haryana found momentum with a Super Tackle from Jaideep Dahiya and contributions from Naveen Kumar, cutting the deficit to five points at 12-17 by halftime.

Second Half Brilliance Turns the Tide

In the second half, Haryana Steelers gradually turned the game around. Naveen Kumar’s defensive efforts and Rahul Sethpal’s ALL OUT helped level the scores at 19-19. Both teams traded points fiercely, with only a one-point gap entering the final quarter, UP leading 24-23.

High Fives Seal the Comeback

In the closing minutes, Rahul Ahri notched a High Five, giving Haryana a three-point lead. Rahul Sethpal followed with his own High Five, extending the margin to five points. Mayank Saini also contributed in attack, ensuring Haryana Steelers completed a remarkable comeback from eleven points down.

Published At:
