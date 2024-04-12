Other Sports

G Sathiyan-Manika Batra Pair Loses In World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification

Malaysia's Choong Javen and Lyne Karen won 4-1 (11-9 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-8) over their opponents from India, who needed to win three matches to qualify for the Paris Games

Advertisement

X%2FMedia_SAI
G Sathiyan and Manika Batra (L) Photo: X/Media_SAI
info_icon

The Indian pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra went down to Malaysia's Choong Javen and Lyne Karen in the quarterfinals of the World mixed doubles Olympic qualification table tennis tournament (stage 2) in Havirov, Czech Republic on Friday. (More Sports News)

The Malaysian won 4-1 (11-9 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-8) over their opponents from India, who needed to win three matches to qualify for the Paris Games in this category having got a bye in the first round.

Drawn in knockout 3, the Indian duo never came close to challenging their rivals from Malaysia as the later raced to a 3-0 lead. Sathiyan and Manika took a game but Javen and Lyne Karen sealed the issue in their favour by claiming the fifth game.

Advertisement

File photo of Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom. - null
Paris Olympics: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission, Cites Personal Reasons

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian players, ranked 18th in the latest ITTF mixed doubles world table tennis rankings, started their campaign in the tournament with a 4-0 (11-8 11-9 11-8 11-6) win over Greece's Stamatouros Georgios and Papadimitriou Malamatenia, ranked 201st, in the round of 16 on Thursday.

However, the eighth-seeded Sathiyan and Manika's charge was halted by North Korean pair Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the 21st seeds, in the quarter-finals (stage 1).

The Indian pair lost the contest 4-1 (7-11 10-12 11-9 6-11 6-11), leaving them with the daunting task of winning all their rounds in stage 2 on Friday.

Advertisement

Cuban boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez at the Sports Authority of India’s National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, Haryana - SAI Media
'It's Her Time': Ex-India Boxing Coach Backs Nikhat Zareen For Paris Olympics Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While they got a bye in the first round, the Indian paddlers were no match for Choong Javen and Lyne Karen in their second match of the day.

The 24 teams who failed to secure the two quotas in stage 1 were divided into two knockout brackets for stage 2 and were seeded according to their performances in the first stage.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
      2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
      3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
      4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
      5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
      6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
      7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
      8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch