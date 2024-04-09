'It's Her Time': Ex-India Boxing Coach Backs Nikhat Zareen For Paris Olympics Medal

Former India boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez, known for his pivotal role in shaping the nation's boxing landscape, is optimistic about India's chances at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Fernandez expressed confidence in Nikhat Zareen's potential to win a medal in the 50 kg category, hailing her intelligence and tactical prowess in the ring.
Fernandez, the only overseas coach to have ever won a Dronacharya award, is in India currently after being appointed by the Sports Authority of India as High Performance Coach for a two-year period
Fernandez highlighted Zareen's ability to control her bouts effectively, and said that this is her 'time to prove herself'
“I love the boxing (style) of Nikhat. She is very intelligent. She has good ring tactics. She knows when she is winning and when she is losing,” Fernandez told SAI media.
“This is Nikhat’s time to prove herself. It’s true that she had lived in the shadows of Mary Kom but now it’s her chance to prove herself and make India proud,” said Fernandez.
However, Fernandez also addressed Lovlina Borgohain's recent struggles with form, particularly after transitioning from the 69 kg to the 75 kg division.
While Borgohain secured her Paris ticket with impressive wins, including a world championship gold and an Asian Games silver, Fernandez noted a 'lack of killer instinct' in her performances.
“Lovlina has to show more killer instinct. I have seen some of her bouts and I think she lost them because Lovlina was not aggressive and proactive enough. If she can box to her potential, she can finish among the medals in Paris,” said Fernandez.
Both Zareen and Borgohain are among the four Indian women boxers who have qualified for the Paris Games, alongside Preeti Pawar and Parveen Hooda. With Zareen's promising prospects and Borgohain's potential for improvement, Fernandez remains hopeful for India's medal tally in boxing at Paris.
Looking ahead to the men's boxing qualifiers in Bangkok, Fernandez expressed optimism for Indian boxers' chances to secure Paris quotas.
Much will depend on how they fare in the second and final world qualifiers in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. Up to 51 Paris quotas will be up for grabs and Indian boxers can potentially clinch nine more Paris spots.
“I reckon Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal can bag Paris quotas. They both have the potential to do this. Men’s boxing is very tough and should not be compared with women’s where the competition is relatively easier. I will like to see Indian men breaking the Olympic jinx,” said Fernandez.