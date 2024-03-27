In 2016, the Indian Olympic contingent landed in Rio de Janeiro with a massive baggage of expectations. India had achieved its best-ever medal tally of six in London four years back and the Rio-bound team was expected to go a step ahead. India were improving its medal tally in every Olympics since 2004 and that they would do it again was the only possible way to go. (More Sports News)
Unfortunately, what happened in Rio could best be described as disappointment and at worst an embarrassment. PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik were India's only medal winners.
For the upcoming showpiece event in Paris, India are at a similar juncture. On the back of a historic seven-medal haul in the Tokyo Olympics, expectations will be looming large on the Paris-bound contingent. A historic showing at the Hangzhou Asian Games has only helped lift the bar higher. Just like they aimed 100 at the Asiad, India will be looking to push the envelope and perhaps enter into the double-digit category in the Paris edition of the marquee event.
In this piece, we look at the prospects of India at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Athletics
Sports is tricky. Bradmans could score a duck on a given day and Leicester cities could go on to triumph in the Premier League. In fact, this uncertainty is what makes millions around the world tune into it.
For India, the antidote to this uncertainty has been Neeraj Chopra. Wherever he goes, he comes back with a medal around his neck and India would expect it would be the same when he returns from Paris. To say that Chopra will win a medal is no prediction but borderline fact. His fellow Javelin throwers Kishore Kumar Jena and DP Manu might not be in medal contention but on the given day, anything can happen.
Just like Jena and Manu, there are other athletes in fray who have shown they are good but are they good enough to win an Olympic medal will be the question. Avinash Sable in 3000m steeplechase and Parul Chaudhary in 5000m won gold in Hangzhou and would be closely followed in Paris as well.
Badminton
The Satwik-Chirag pair will also be among India's frontrunners for an Olympic medal. The duo has been in scintillating form in recent times and even a gold can not be ruled out.
In singles, HS Prannoy would be watched closely while hopes will also be on an out-of-form PV Sindhu who, alongside Sushil Kumar, remains India's most decorated Olympian with two medals to her name. Can Lakshya Sen rise up to the ocassion in Paris and give India a medal? Difficult but can not be ruled out entirely.
Boxing
Four Indian women have so far booked their ticket to Paris and at least two of them will be in the spotlight. Lovlina Borgohain, bronze medalist in Tokyo, and Nikhat Zareen will be India's leading boxers and the two biggest medal hopes in the ring.
Zareen, a two-time gold medallist at the world championships, had to settle with only a bronze in the Asian Games and would be expected to up her game at the Olympics. Borgohain is also a world champion and had bagged a silver at the Asian Games. High on confidence, the Assam boxer would like to become only the second Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Wrestling
Despite all the upheaval, Wrestling remains one of India's strongest suits in Olympics. Only the heydays of hockey have ensured that wrestling stays the second most successful Olympic sport for India.
Antim Panghal, the two-time junior World champion, has already qualified while others will participate in the qualifying trials. Panghal wrestles in the
53 kg category and her qualification leaves a big question mark for Vinesh Phogat who also fights in the same weight group. However, Vinesh is also seeking qualification through the 50 kg category. Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya's shocking losses in the trials means that we will be seeing some new faces on the mat in Paris.
Shooting
The shooting contingent has been the biggest disappointment of the last two Olympics. The sport that gave India its first individual gold has not been able to collect any medals from the last two Summer Olympics. However expectations have not dipped. The historic showing by the shooting contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games meant that a good showing can not be ruled out.
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu lifted an enormous amount of weight and the mood of the country on the opening day of Tokyo Olympics by winning the silver. However, injuries and a loss of form has meant that Chanu returned empty-handed from Hangzhou. A podium finish for the Manipuri looks unlikely but her past credentials mean she can't be written off.
Hockey
Last but not the least, every Indian sports fan wants a medal from Hockey. The women's team hasn't qualified and all hopes rest on the men's squad. The joy of watching India do well in hockey is unparalleled and fans would want a gritty display from the team in Paris. Indian men are currently ranked third in world rankings and expecting a medal should not be too outrageous to think.
There is still some time left and a lot of athletes are yet to seal their berth for Paris. We could have some shock defeats. Surprise medals can not also be ruled out. Touching the double-digit mark could be tough and looks highly unlikely but nothing is impossible in sports.