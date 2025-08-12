Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich: Lennart Karl celebrates after scoring in the pre-season friendly match in Zurich. | Photo: Instagram/fcbayern

Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Grasshopper Club Zurich and Bayern Munich at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich on Tuesday, 12 August 2025. Bayern Munich continued their winning run in pre-season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Grasshoppers in Zurich, courtesy of first-half goals from Lennart Karl and Jonah Kusi-Asare. Karl gave Die Roten the lead in the 21st minute with a left-footed curler, before Kusi-Asare scored five minutes later. Bayern continued their domination in the second half, but Grasshoppers pulled one back against the run of play through substitute Loris Giandomenico. Both sides had plenty of opportunities to score, with Bayern having 18 shots. Meanwhile, Tomas Veron Lupi almost scored the equaliser for the Swiss side with the last kick of the match, but Jonas Urbig pulled off a big save to seal the win for the Bundesliga champions. Read the play-by-play updates from the Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich match right here.

12 Aug 2025, 07:52:13 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Welcome! Hello and welcome to all football fans tuning in to our live coverage of the friendly match featuring Bayern Munich. The action in Zurich starts at 9:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

12 Aug 2025, 08:08:48 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the friendly match on FC Bayern's website and app with a subscription. Fans can also follow the Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich live score on Outlook India.

12 Aug 2025, 08:22:46 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Recent Form Grasshoppers: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D Bayern Munich: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W

12 Aug 2025, 08:26:40 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Where Is Today's Match? Today's friendly match will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. The 30,000-plus-seater stadium was built in 2006, and is the home of Grasshoper Club Zurich and FC Zurich. Grasshoppers vs Bayern Munich: The Stadion Letzigrund ahead of the pre-season frinedly match. | Photo: X/FCBayernEN

12 Aug 2025, 08:33:25 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Bayern Starting XI Jonas Urbig (gk), Kim Min-Jae, Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, Raphael Guerreiro, Sacha Boey, Felipe Chavez, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Lennart Karl, David Santos Daiber, Magnus Dalpiaz

12 Aug 2025, 08:39:01 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Grasshoppers Starting XI Justin Hammel (gk), Dorian Paloschi, Saulo Decarli, Yannick Bettkober, Simone Stroscio, Matteo Mantini, Pantaleo Creti, Jonathan Asp Jensen, Luke Plange, Nikolas Muci

12 Aug 2025, 08:52:03 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Grasshoppers Domestic Form Grasshopper Club Zurich are going through a poor run of form in the Swiss Super League, losing their first two league games and then managing an away draw against Servette. They are currently in 10th place in the league. Position Club Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 St. Gallen 3 3 0 0 9 9 2 Thun 3 3 0 0 3 9 3 Sion 3 2 1 0 5 7 4 Basel 4 2 0 2 1 6 5 Young Boys 4 1 2 1 -1 5 6 Luzern 3 1 1 1 0 4 7 FC Zurich 3 1 1 1 0 4 8 Lausanne 3 1 0 2 -1 3 9 Lugano 3 1 0 2 -3 3 10 Grasshoppers 3 0 1 2 -2 1 11 Servette 3 0 1 2 -5 1 12 Winterthur 3 0 1 2 -6 1

12 Aug 2025, 09:20:22 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Head-To-Head Records The two teams have met just twice, both in friendly matches. In the first match in 2007, Grasshoppers secured a 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich. In 2024, the Bundesliga giants won 4-0, with goals from Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel, and Thomas Muller

12 Aug 2025, 09:33:05 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick Off | GCZ 0-0 FCB Bayern Munich get tonight's match underway, and are immediately in control of the posession. To their credit, Grasshoppers have lined up quite expansively and will likely try to attack Urbig's goal in the early stages.

12 Aug 2025, 09:37:56 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 5' GCZ 0-0 FCB An early chance for Grasshoppers completely against the run of play as Jonathan Asp Jensen, on loan from Bayern Munich, finds himself with an opportunity in the box. His right footed shot is close, but misses the near post.

12 Aug 2025, 09:43:04 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 11' GCZ 0-0 FCB Gnabry has a low shot from outside the box that was goalbound but hit a defender and lobbed over the goal. After the resulting corner is cleared with difficulty, Grasshoppers broke forward down the right flank, by the cross is cleared by the Bayern defenders.

12 Aug 2025, 09:48:53 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 15' GCZ 0-0 FCB Bayern are continuing to create more and more chances. After Chavez came close with a shot from outside the box, Karl brought out a save from Hammel with a powerful strike from the centre of the penalty area. The Grasshoppers goalkeeper was equal to the task.

12 Aug 2025, 09:53:49 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Karl SCORES! | 21' GCZ 0-1 FCB Tom Bischof received the ball from the left flank and immediately played it to Lennart Karl. The youngster, standing just out of the penalty area, has an outside of the boot curler with his left foot that found the top right corner beyong a flying Hammel. Bayern take the lead.

12 Aug 2025, 09:59:26 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kusi-Asare SCORES! | 26' GCZ 0-2 FCB Karl turns the assist provider this time, cutting inside from the right and playing it to Kusi-Asare. The youngster goes around the defender and takes a powerful shot that beats Hammel. Bayern's advantage is doubled.

12 Aug 2025, 10:09:11 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 37' GCZ 0-2 FCB Bayern are continuing to overload the numbers in attack, with Grasshoppers defender struggling to control the pace of their young opponents. Kusi-Asare almost scored the third a couple of minutes aearlier, and the German giants are pushing forward every chance they can get.

12 Aug 2025, 10:19:17 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Half Time | GCZ 0-2 FCB Despite going two goal down early, credit must go to the Grasshoppers players who continued to attack. The Swiss side had a number of openings in the final stage of the half, and hopefully will continue that momentum in the second 45 minutes.

12 Aug 2025, 10:36:47 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second Half Starts | GCZ 0-2 FCB Both sets of players are out on the pitch, and the second half is underway. A number of changes for Grasshoppers, as Nicolas Glaus and Loris Giandomenico come on in place of Justin Hammel and Simone Stroscio. Hassane Imourane,Tim Meyer, and Samuel Marques also come on, with Yennick Bettkober, Matteo Mantini, and Lovro Zvonarek coming off. Bayern are unchanged as far as I can see.

12 Aug 2025, 10:43:17 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Giandomenico SCORES! | 51' GCZ 1-2 FCB For all of Bayern Munich's dominance, it's Grasshoppers who strike early in the second half. Substitute Loris Giandomenico is the scorer for the Swiss side, volleying mid-air the cross from the right by Samuel Marques. Grasshoppers back in the game!

12 Aug 2025, 10:52:38 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 62' GCZ 1-2 FCB Grasshoppers had an attempt at goal through Marques, which brings out a regulation save from Urbig. Bayern respond by making wholesale changes, bringing on a number of big names. Too many to count really, must be six or seven players. Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Leon Goretzka, Dayot Upamecano, Michael Olise, Konrad Laimer - all come on. Bayern have their strongest XI on the pitch now.

12 Aug 2025, 11:03:20 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 70' GCZ 1-2 FCB Despite having most of the football being played in their half, Grasshoppers are threatening now an then, with Decarli bringing out a save from Urbig from close range. Bayern have been incredibly poor at taking their chances - 14 shots, with just four of them on target. Will their wastefulness come to haunt them later?

12 Aug 2025, 11:10:55 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 80' GCZ 1-2 FCB The tempo has dropped from Bayern's game a little bit, with the match now resembling a friendly clash. Bayern are likely looking to reach the end of the clash without conceding an equaliser, which will be catastrophic for Vincent Kompany ahead of the start of the Bundesliga season.

12 Aug 2025, 11:15:36 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 83' GCZ 1-2 FCB Luis Diaz has been a menace down the left flank since coming on. The Colombian takes on two defenders and shoots from the corner of the box, but it's straight at Glaus, who catches on to it with some trouble. Bayern are looking dangerous in the closing minutes.

12 Aug 2025, 11:19:02 pm IST Grasshoppers Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: 88' GCZ 1-2 FCB What a horrible miss from Luis Diaz! A wonderfull cross-frield pass reaches the Colombian, who beats his marker with sheer physicality. With just Glaus in front of him, Diaz tries to find the far corner, but goes inches wide. A big respite for Grasshoppers.