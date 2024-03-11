Wrestling National Trials: Vinesh Phogat Wins 50 Kg Bout After Delaying Proceedings

Vinesh, who had accused former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and led a prolonged protest against the BJP MP, turned up at the SAI centre in the morning to compete in the trials and after high drama was allowed to appear for trials in two weight categories despite a UWW rule stating that it is against the norms.

As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW), a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category on a single day, but Vinesh appeared in trials in two separate weight categories.

"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," rules Article 7 of the UWW.